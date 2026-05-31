The Little-Known Indiana Law Behind The Lack Of Cold Soda In Its Liquor Stores

If you've ever stepped into an Indiana liquor store looking for a cold drink, you may have left empty-handed. While you can certainly snag a chilled beer, refrigerated alcohol-free beverages won't be available. This inconvenience is actually due to Indiana law, which does not permit liquor stores to sell beverages like sodas and mineral water cold.

Offering the drinks at room temperature is a different matter. The Indiana Code Title 7.1. Alcohol and Tobacco § 7.1-3-10-5 states that liquor stores are permitted to sell "Uncooled and uniced charged water, carbonated soda, ginger ale, mineral water, grenadine, and flavoring extracts." The one exception to this is that these businesses can sell non-alcoholic malt beverages. It might seem odd that you wouldn't even be able to get a cold Coke to use as a mixer for a drink, but the purpose of this law is to avoid competition with corner stores.

According to Indiana Public Media, there are 1,000 liquor stores in the state. If they stocked cold sodas and water, this would take away potential business from grocery and corner stores. There's a fair flipside to this law, too: Grocery stores and corner stores cannot sell cold beers, only room-temperature ones. So if you want a nice, chilled Zombie Dust (the cult-favorite beer of Indiana), head to the liquor store. To hydrate with a cold sparkling water, you'll need to make an extra stop.