The Indiana Craft Beer With A Cult Following

You can find excellent craft beers throughout the United States, and Indiana is no exception. In the Hoosier state, a super-hoppy, American Pale Ale called Zombie Dust has developed a cult following. This bold brew is made by Three Floyds Brewing Co., an independent company based in Munster, Indiana. First released in 2010, the product arrived on the scene during a period when craft beer saw record growth, and more Americans gravitated towards independent brewers. Zombie Dust delivered a bold flavor and can that stood out from the crowd.

Clocking in at 6.2% ABV, Zombie Dust is a moderately strong beer that uses potent imagery in its marketing. According to Three Floyds' website, "This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one's only respite after the zombie apocalypse." It's brewed with a single hop variety, Citra, which gives the beer its signature aroma and flavor profile. Expect bright notes of pine, fruit, and citrus, and a slight bitter edge, balanced by malt.

Zombie Dust comes packaged in eye-catching, punk-style artwork, which is on brand for the brewery's heavy-metal aesthetic. The label was created by Tim Seeley, a comic book artist and writer who has worked on such properties as DC Comics' "Batman Eternal," Marvel's "Deadpool vs. Thanos," and Skybound's "G.I. Joe."