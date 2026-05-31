Don't Just Throw Strawberries In The Freezer. Follow These Steps First

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Strawberries are one of nature's spring and summertime treasures, but that perfect red goodness only lasts for a short period of time. The shelf life of fresh strawberries is only about a week. Luckily, strawberries can last more than a year if they are frozen, which means that you can enjoy the fruit during any season. That said, you can't just throw them in the freezer. If you prepare them according to these steps, you won't be disappointed when you are ready to eat them.

The best frozen strawberries are carefully selected, washed, dried, and cut. You could also add some sweetener before they are packaged and placed in the freezer. Whether you want frozen fruit for a snack, a smoothie, a savory dish, or a strawberry dessert, having an idea of the end use for your strawberries can help you choose the best preparations at every stage and stop freezing fresh berries wrong. While you are considering those future possibilities, here's a look at the entire process, so you can end up with the best frozen fruit.