The Sneaky Reason Nothing Bundt Cakes Won't Give You Utensils For Free, According To Redditors

Have you ever felt a sweet tooth come on so strong you needed a dessert immediately, right then and there? If you're anything like us, that sweet tooth probably led you to Nothing Bundt Cakes pastry shop. But while Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors are abundant (we recommend red velvet and strawberries and cream as our top ranked), if there's one thing hindering the experience, there's often neither a fork nor spoon in sight. According to Reddit, there's a good reason Nothing Bundt Cakes teases us by offering delectable desserts without means to eat them on the spot. The reason? To save customers from paying a sales tax.

In a discussion, one person who claimed to be a Nothing Bundt Cakes employee provided the company's explanation, "They told me if they don't pass out forks, they aren't a restaurant and don't have to charge tax on the cakes." A commenter who identified themselves as an accountant pointed out that by not providing cutlery to eat the products in-store, Nothing Bundt Cakes can claim its cakes and cupcakes are intended for at-home consumption. This places them in the grocery category, and in most of the U.S. (39 states), groceries are not taxed. (These are the states that do tax your groceries.)