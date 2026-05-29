The Sneaky Reason Nothing Bundt Cakes Won't Give You Utensils For Free, According To Redditors
Have you ever felt a sweet tooth come on so strong you needed a dessert immediately, right then and there? If you're anything like us, that sweet tooth probably led you to Nothing Bundt Cakes pastry shop. But while Nothing Bundt Cakes flavors are abundant (we recommend red velvet and strawberries and cream as our top ranked), if there's one thing hindering the experience, there's often neither a fork nor spoon in sight. According to Reddit, there's a good reason Nothing Bundt Cakes teases us by offering delectable desserts without means to eat them on the spot. The reason? To save customers from paying a sales tax.
In a discussion, one person who claimed to be a Nothing Bundt Cakes employee provided the company's explanation, "They told me if they don't pass out forks, they aren't a restaurant and don't have to charge tax on the cakes." A commenter who identified themselves as an accountant pointed out that by not providing cutlery to eat the products in-store, Nothing Bundt Cakes can claim its cakes and cupcakes are intended for at-home consumption. This places them in the grocery category, and in most of the U.S. (39 states), groceries are not taxed. (These are the states that do tax your groceries.)
Nothing Bundt Cakes customers find the lack of forks frustrating, but some find creative solutions
Across social media, users offered anecdotal stories and reactions to their Nothing Bundt Cakes experiences and lack of cutlery. While many customers reported disappointment at delayed satisfaction from having to hunt down a fork to eat their cakes, a few Redditors said that while cutlery is not on display, it's available at some locations upon request. One TikTok user said she was told by a bakery employee they weren't allowed to hand out forks, but she could purchase one for $1. Another TikTok user said he was disappointed and let down when he visited Nothing Bundt Cakes and was not given a fork. "All I wanted to do was eat my feelings today," he said, noting, " ... not having forks is crazy chaos energy."
Over on Instagram, one user shared he went on a date to Nothing Bundt Cakes but the bakery did not provide forks, so he and his date drove across the street to snag forks from Chick-fil-A. " ... it is their pleasure to give you one of their fine plastic forks," they wrote, " ... so you can enjoy your cake immediately."