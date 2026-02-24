11 US States That Tax Your Groceries

Road tripping is a classic way to introduce yourself and your family to new places, cultures, and cuisines. Almost every person has at least one core childhood memory earned from traveling across the country — whether in pursuit of spontaneous adventure, or in search of the best drive-in restaurant in every state. If you're planning on hitting the highway for an extended time, it's inevitable that when the recipes you make to take on the road trip run out, you'll need to strengthen your food reserves by stopping at a grocery store or two.

For this scenario, we went to work for you (and your wallet) and rounded up the destinations to avoid stopping for groceries. According to Stripe, there are 11 states that charge a grocery tax. Four states charge their full rate (South Dakota, Idaho, Mississippi, and Hawaii) while seven states tax groceries at a reduced rate compared to their standard sales tax (Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Utah, and Virginia).

We believe that when traveling — as with anything in life — it's best to be prepared. So, we've pinpointed the potential pitfalls in each location, such as the weird Illinois tax that makes some candy types cheaper than others. Taxes in these 11 states range in rates from .125% to 7%. Additionally, while the 39 states not mentioned might be safe in shielding you at state level, regional and local taxes could still apply.