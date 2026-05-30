What's The Best-Selling Wine Brand In The World?

Around the world, France, Italy, and Spain are countries most historically associated with wine. But when it comes to sales volume, the world's best-selling wine actually comes from the United States. The crown belongs to California's Barefoot Wine, with The Drinks Business reporting an estimated 22.5 million nine-liter cases sold globally in 2019. The brand is also the best-selling wine brand in the United States as of 2024.

What makes this accomplishment so impressive is that Barefoot Wine wasn't founded generations ago, like many European producers. The brand, instead, began in a laundry room in Sonoma, California, in 1965, and it was acquired by E&J Gallo, the largest family-owned winery in the United States, in 2005. This move helped to greatly expand its reach, and under Gallo's distribution, Barefoot is now sold across six continents.

Although Barefoot stays ahead in global sales, it still has competition. Franzia Wine, the classic boxed wine, and Gallo Family Vineyards (also owned by E&J Gallo) regularly rank near the top. Australia's Yellow Tail and China's Changyu often sit in the top five of best-selling wine brands.