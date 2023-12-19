Barefoot Wines, Ranked Worst To Best

Barefoot Wine has been making affordable California-produced wine since way back in 1965. The company matured its wine over time and found its footing in 1995 when winemaker Jennifer Wall joined the team. Barefoot Wine is approachable and brings levity and accessibility to a genre of drink that often takes itself very seriously.

The company makes a wide range of wine types. We tried eight of them to see which ranks as the best in the line. As part of our judging, we tasted each wine against each other, but also against what the variety of wine should taste like. We are not comparing Barefoot to any other specific wines, especially more expensive wines, as that would not be a fair comparison. But we are taking into account if the varietals offer the flavors we expected while still embodying the joyful and lighthearted spirit of the brand.

