Joe Jonas Had A 'Perfect' Bloody Mary That Included This Southern Favorite

Joe Jonas's Disney days are far behind him, and his interest in cocktail culture is one way to tell. In recent years, he's made Aperol spritzes for fans at events, launched his own canned bubbly sangria, and even teamed up with Tanqueray to launch a new cocktail that rivaled the classic espresso martini, the "Cup of Joe." As evident by his track record, Jonas isn't picky about what he imbibes, but he knows quality when he tastes it. Enter what he called a "perfect" Bloody Mary, complete with an unexpected garnish: pickled okra.

"This is how you Bloody Mary," Jonas said in a TikTok video, holding the cocktail to the camera. "First of all, you have okra ... olive, pickle ... brisket, more okra, more pickles, more meat, spice," describing every garnish on the drink. He noted his is made with tequila, making it a riff on the Bloody Maria, which uses the spirit in place of traditional vodka. "Spicy, 10 out of 10," he said after taking a sip.

Olives, pickles, and some sort of protein are likely pairings for a Bloody Mary, but the okra is less expected. Pickled okra brine, which has a rich, silky texture due to okra's signature sliminess, is often how mixologists and home bartenders incorporate the fruit into the drink. The brine should be punchy and acidic, courtesy of a vinegar base, while the okra itself offers earthy sweetness.