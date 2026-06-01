Joe Jonas Had A 'Perfect' Bloody Mary That Included This Southern Favorite
Joe Jonas's Disney days are far behind him, and his interest in cocktail culture is one way to tell. In recent years, he's made Aperol spritzes for fans at events, launched his own canned bubbly sangria, and even teamed up with Tanqueray to launch a new cocktail that rivaled the classic espresso martini, the "Cup of Joe." As evident by his track record, Jonas isn't picky about what he imbibes, but he knows quality when he tastes it. Enter what he called a "perfect" Bloody Mary, complete with an unexpected garnish: pickled okra.
@joejonas
The perfect Bloody Mary 😋
"This is how you Bloody Mary," Jonas said in a TikTok video, holding the cocktail to the camera. "First of all, you have okra ... olive, pickle ... brisket, more okra, more pickles, more meat, spice," describing every garnish on the drink. He noted his is made with tequila, making it a riff on the Bloody Maria, which uses the spirit in place of traditional vodka. "Spicy, 10 out of 10," he said after taking a sip.
Olives, pickles, and some sort of protein are likely pairings for a Bloody Mary, but the okra is less expected. Pickled okra brine, which has a rich, silky texture due to okra's signature sliminess, is often how mixologists and home bartenders incorporate the fruit into the drink. The brine should be punchy and acidic, courtesy of a vinegar base, while the okra itself offers earthy sweetness.
Pickled okra makes Joe Jonas's favorite bloody mary unique (and Southern-inspired)
Joe Jonas's Bloody Mary may make you wonder what okra is and how it tastes. Okra is a young seed pod that grows in warm climates. Green okra is most common and has been a Southern staple since the 1700s, when it was brought to the U.S. by enslaved Africans. It can be grilled, roasted, fried, pickled, stewed, and beyond. Its flavor varies by preparation, but it's generally vegetal and grassy, like green beans, but mild and muted, like eggplant.
Fans weighed in on Jonas's cocktail. "Tequila or nothing," one Bloody Maria proponent and TikTokker commented. "It's gotta be extra spicy, too," chimed another. "The best ones have a full meal on a stick," joked a third. Many suggested he try a Caesar next, or Canada's version of a Bloody Mary made with Clamato, a mix of tomato juice and clam broth.
Jonas said the drink was from Saint Lawrence Gridiron restaurant in Boise, Idaho. Called the Mother Mary, it's on the brunch menu and has vodka, Bloody Mary mix, wing rub on the rim, and pickled okra, olives, pickled cucumbers, and brisket for garnishing. If you're in the Boise area, visit and substitute tequila for vodka to have it Jonas-style. If not, use our classic Bloody Mary recipe as a guide, then pile on the finishing touches. Either way, don't make the easy-to-overlook Bloody Mary mistake of using top-shelf liquor; you won't taste its quality anyway.