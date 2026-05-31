The Refill Habit Servers Wish You'd Stop Doing

Restaurant and bar etiquette rules are often established for a reason. They help diners avoid being the type of customer that makes waitstaff cringe, and provide structure to a restaurant's daily operations. One etiquette rule that applies to full-service restaurants pertains to refills of your water glass throughout the meal. If you want to make pouring refills easier for your server (and stay dry), keep your glass on the table when the water pitcher or coffee pot comes around.

It's tempting to hold up your cup for a refill when you see the server approaching, especially if you're in the corner of a crowded booth. Don't do it. If the cup happens to slip out of your hand while they're pouring, or the server can't tell when it's full because of the angle you're holding it at, you risk getting covered in water (or worse, coffee).

The best move is to just leave the cup or glass where it is on the table. This allows the server to pour while it's sturdy on a flat surface, and it gives them a good view of the inside so they don't overfill it. If the server can't easily reach your cup, simply hand it to them so they can refill it from a closer distance.