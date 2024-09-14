Bar Etiquette Rules You Had No Idea You Were Breaking

Trying to get drinks after last call is not only kind of pathetic, but it's also illegal. Pay attention to the time and that final call and don't try to weasel your way into an extra drink before you head out into the night. There are laws in almost every state and in some cities that dictate what time liquor sales must end or when customers must leave the building. Most bars will give you 10 to 15 minutes to buy and consume one last beverage, but that's it.

If you're from Louisiana or Nevada, you may not have realized that other bars have to close down at certain times in other states legally. For the large majority of the nation, bars cannot serve alcohol after 2 a.m. If you're in Mississippi or Florida, that time comes a lot sooner at midnight, while your bartender won't rein you in until 5 a.m. in Hawaii. Although, you might experience later last calls in some large cities like Miami or Chicago.

If you were goofing off and missed last call, don't ask for more drinks when the bar is getting ready to close down. Serving you after hours or even keeping the bar open after hours can result in the bar receiving penalties that could be as stiff as losing their liquor license altogether. You don't want to be the reason your favorite bar ends up closing down permanently.