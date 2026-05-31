What Happens To Leftover Airline Food?

Something people often get wrong about airplane food is assuming it was made long before it's served on board. The truth is, an airline's food is prepared specifically for the flight it's about to go on, which is better for diners at 30,000 feet, but also means there's a ticking clock that starts when it's cooked. The truth about your airplane meal is that it's not good for much time beyond the flight itself. There aren't a lot of ways to reuse or repurpose leftover meals post-flight, which results in a surprising amount of airplane meals being sent directly to the garbage upon landing.

This practice is yet another contributing factor to the growing food waste problem worldwide. On an airplane, food that has been opened must be discarded, and a significant number of unopened items are thrown out, too. In 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) published data from a series of audits analyzing waste produced on airplanes, and food garbage dominated. The IATA's findings showed that 65% of the waste produced on airplanes was from food and beverages, and unopened meals made up 18% of all waste. The vast majority of that trash goes to a landfill or incinerator, often due to regulations that prohibit airline meals from being reused for food safety reasons. New procedures are helping to cut down on this major food waste problem.