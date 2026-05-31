You Can Thank This Small City In Pennsylvania For The McDonald's Big Mac

Travel about 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, and you'll arrive in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a small city of about 9,000. In 1754, a field about 10 miles outside of town became the site of the first battle in the French and Indian War at Fort Necessity. More than 200 years later, the city made history again, but this time for a very different reason. It's where the Big Mac was invented in 1967, and it changed everything.

Owner Ray Kroc realized McDonald's potential to expand significantly and spent the 1960s doing just that. In 1961, Kroc began the process of finding and training franchisees to run restaurants across the country. By 1965, McDonald's had gone public. In Uniontown, franchisee Jim Delligatti experimented with putting two patties on a stacked bun and topping it with lettuce, pickles, cheese, onions, and special sauce. Thus, the Big Mac was born — though McDonald's tested several other names before settling on the now-iconic moniker. Now, there's even a Big Mac Museum about 40 miles north of Uniontown.

How did Delligatti's creation become a national sensation? According to franchisees, McDonald's encouraged store owners to come up with new ideas for the menu. Former franchisee Jim Lewis told Restaurant Business, "I was a 30-year-old operator, and I could call the CEO and have a conversation with him because he knew who I was." McDonald's then tested ideas store owners came up with and, if they showed promise, they'd be rolled out across all restaurants.