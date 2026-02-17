Over 5 Decades Ago McDonald's Introduced This Burger That Changed Everything

In the grand pantheon of fast food burgers, the McDonald's Big Mac is one of the most recognizable in the world. The towering Big Mac is one of the fast food items that has been around longer than you may realize. If you were not old enough to experience its iconic jingle in the 1970s, even casual fans of fast food might know of the "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun" immortalized in the jingle's lyrics. The burger was invented in the 1960s by a McDonald's franchise owner, Michael James "Jim" Delligatti, to compete with the sales of similar burgers offered by other chains, like Burger King's Whopper. McDonald's company executives were reportedly reluctant to approve this burger, which was certain to be much more expensive. Sales numbers said otherwise, after the Big Mac was well-received at its launch in a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, franchise owned by Delligatti. It was added to McDonald's menus nationwide the following year and has remained one of the most popular fast food burgers on the planet.

The Big Mac is so well-known that it is almost synonymous with the McDonald's brand, appearing as a standard menu item at locations worldwide, along with other favorites like its World Famous Fries and Chicken McNuggets. McDonald's branches in India, a country with a Hindu majority population that is often vegetarian, have a plant-based version called the Veg Maharaja Mac, which incorporates patties made of corn and cheese. McDonald's India even has its own version of the Big Mac special sauce that contains habanero peppers.