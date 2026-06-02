How To Save A Dish With Too Much Soy Sauce

Potatoes are quite the flavor sponges, and will soak up the seasonings of just about anything. To that end, add cut or sliced potatoes to your cooking to take on some of the strong, over-umami flavors of your dish. Adding potatoes works especially well if you are making a soup, stew, or any kind of braise. Leave them cooking in the liquid for about 20 minutes to soak up any strong flavors, then remove the potatoes and adjust the seasoning of your dish again. While you could discard these flavor-soaked potatoes, consider keeping them to later turn into a quick snack of leftover mashed potatoes, or leaving them in the dish as an economical way to stretch your meal.

Potatoes can work especially well in dishes that are already strongly flavored to begin with, like South Asian curries and Southeast Asian stews. Many of these recipes already have potatoes in the ingredients list. But for the times you are preparing an unfamiliar or new recipe of a meaty braise, having some potatoes on hand as backup can help alleviate any fears you may have of overseasoning.