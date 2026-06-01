What Does Tim Hortons Do With Leftover Donuts?

A display case jam-packed with Tim Hortons donuts is a welcome sight to see in the morning. But at closing time, what happens to the remaining donuts? Like many similar businesses, Tim Hortons operates under strict freshness standards, which means baked goods are not kept for sale the next day. What happens to those leftover donuts depends on the location.

In 2024, the famously Canadian brand with a decidedly loyal fanbase announced that more than 2,000 locations in Canada would participate in Too Good To Go, a surplus food app that allows restaurants to sell end-of-day baked goods as discounted surprise bags. Customers on Reddit have reported mixed reviews of the surprise bags (which typically go for $4.99), with some saying they've received stale pastries, and others being pleased with the variety and quality. Today, some of Tim Hortons' 690 U.S. locations also appear to have a partnership with Too Good To Go.

Yet employee reports on Reddit from May 2026 suggested the amount of food waste saved varies by location. One individual lamented that after they filled the Too Good To Go bags, they were still throwing away over $200 in donuts and pastries. An employee from another store shared, "My local Tims isn't on TGTG, but thankfully, they don't waste it. I've been given free pastries multiple times." Another poster chimed in: "My local Timmies gave all of the bread, bagels, and muffins to the local schools for the breakfast programs they ran."