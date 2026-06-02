The Big Mac Made A Fortune For McDonald's While The Creator Got McSnubbed

It's hard to imagine a time when the Big Mac wasn't on the Golden Arches' menu, but the iconic McDonald's burger officially debuted in 1968, nearly 30 years after brothers Dick and Mac McDonald first opened their drive-in restaurant. The sandwich was the brainchild of then-franchisee Jim Delligatti, who wanted a large sandwich that could compete with Burger King's Whopper. The Big Mac would eventually become one of the chain's most recognizable products — and its inventor would never see a cent from it.

According to a 2016 story in The Atlantic, Delligatti first devised what would become the Big Mac in 1967 after securing permission from McDonald's to test it out using only ingredients that were available in the restaurant's kitchens. He immediately broke the agreement by using sesame seed buns from a local baker — the first time McDonald's would ever use them. He also came up with the Big Mac's signature special sauce, likely inspired by the condiment that Big Boy restaurants put on their burgers (via The New York Times). His gambit paid off; the sandwich turned out to be so successful that Delligatti's locations went from being the lowest-selling stores to the top-selling ones. McDonald's would roll out the burger nationwide a year later.

One might think that he would get handsomely rewarded for helping put McDonald's on the map, but that wasn't the case. Speaking with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2007, Delligatti said that all he got for his game-changing invention was a plaque. He died in 2016 at the age of 98.