The Perfect Oven Temperature For Tender Baby Back Ribs At Home

When you're baking ribs at home, conventional wisdom has it that cooking them low and slow will give them melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. However, you can't really rely on this tip alone, since it actually doesn't tell you what temperature is ideal for making ribs.

In fact, there's such a thing as going too low and too slow. Doing either of these will give you subpar results. You need to get your oven to a temperature high enough to melt the collagen and other connective tissues inside the ribs, and cooking the meat for too long runs the risk of drying it out. This is why our recipe for easy and delicious baby back ribs recommends setting your oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.

This level of heat allows the meat to reach an internal temperature above 200 degrees, which is where collagen starts to melt more efficiently. When all that connective tissue breaks down, it turns into gelatin that absorbs and retains moisture inside the meat, making it juicier and more tender. The recipe also calls for baking the ribs at this temperature for around 3 to 3 ½ hours, which is pretty quick for ribs. The relatively high temperature speeds up the cooking process, minimizing moisture loss.