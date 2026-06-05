The Perfect Oven Temperature For Tender Baby Back Ribs At Home
When you're baking ribs at home, conventional wisdom has it that cooking them low and slow will give them melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. However, you can't really rely on this tip alone, since it actually doesn't tell you what temperature is ideal for making ribs.
In fact, there's such a thing as going too low and too slow. Doing either of these will give you subpar results. You need to get your oven to a temperature high enough to melt the collagen and other connective tissues inside the ribs, and cooking the meat for too long runs the risk of drying it out. This is why our recipe for easy and delicious baby back ribs recommends setting your oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit.
This level of heat allows the meat to reach an internal temperature above 200 degrees, which is where collagen starts to melt more efficiently. When all that connective tissue breaks down, it turns into gelatin that absorbs and retains moisture inside the meat, making it juicier and more tender. The recipe also calls for baking the ribs at this temperature for around 3 to 3 ½ hours, which is pretty quick for ribs. The relatively high temperature speeds up the cooking process, minimizing moisture loss.
Other ways you can tenderize baby back ribs
A crucial step for making sure your ribs become fall-off-the-bone tender is to remove the membrane, also known as the silverskin. It is made of elastin, and it doesn't break down like collagen when cooked. Instead, the muscle fibers shrink, while the membrane remains rubbery, giving your ribs a tough, chewy layer. Slicing it off before cooking your baby back ribs will do wonders for tenderizing them.
You could also try Alton Brown's trick of wrapping the ribs in foil and pouring a braising liquid into the package. He does this after rubbing in his baby back rib seasoning, allowing the flavors to really harmonize as the meat cooks. The trick here is to use a mildly acidic braising liquid. Brown opts for a mixture of white wine, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, honey, and garlic to gently break down the muscle fibers and tenderize them. Just make sure the liquid isn't too acidic, and don't let it stay in contact with your meat for too long; overdoing it can make the ribs tough or mushy.
If you want to try a slightly unconventional trick, you can also do what Andrew Zimmern does to get tender ribs. He simmers them along with vegetables in white wine for more than an hour. This gives the collagen even more time to break down into gelatin without overcooking the meat.