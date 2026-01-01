This Simple Rib Prep Tip Helps Deliver Tender, Not Chewy, Meat

If you want to cook a world class rack of ribs, they're going to have to be juicy, sticky, and so tender that the meat damn near falls right off the bone. Pre-cooking the ribs in the oven before putting them on the grill is the best way to get super soft meat with a solid char. (Seriously, try steaming them in foil with a bit of beer.) And while you may be able to achieve decent results either way, leaving the membrane on the back of the ribs is a surefire way to keep your baby-back ribs recipe from being the absolute best it can be.

For a few reasons, not removing the membrane is one of the biggest mistakes folks make when it comes to ribs. Attached to the underside of the cut, the membrane (which you might also hear referred to as the silver-skin or peritoneum) is a layer of connective tissue that protects the organs and allows the pig's blood vessels and nerves to do their thing. It's made from a stretchy and tough protein called elastin, so it won't break down during the cooking process like collagen. On the contrary, it becomes rather rubbery, which not only detracts from the overall texture, but quite literally prevents you from the accomplishment of cooking fall-of-the-bone ribs. Removing it both improves the overall eating experience and ensures that the meat absorbs the maximum amount of flavor during the cooking process.