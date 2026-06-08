Why Pinot Noir Wine Often Costs More Than Other Bottles

If you've ever compared different types of red wine at the store, you may have noticed that Pinot Noir stands out for a reason outside of tasting notes. More often than not, it's more expensive than the other reds, with many excellent ones demanding a hefty sum. The reason for this difference goes back to the grapes.

Pinot Noir is a temperamental fruit with a complex flavor profile to match, and growing it is a challenge unto itself. In fact, it's known as the "heartbreak grape" in growers' circles because all the work put into cultivating it and turning it into wine can fall apart at any given moment. Due to the delicate process and high risk of losses involved in making Pinot Noir wines, bottles are priced accordingly — if they're made using sustainable practices, expect the price to be even higher.

It should come as no surprise, then, that many of the world's most expensive wines use the grape. Pinot Noir is also one of only eight grapes approved for the production of Champagne and is among the three main varieties used for it, alongside Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier. That said, it isn't always going to be impossibly expensive to get a good bottle; a number of sommelier-approved wines under $50 are Pinot Noirs.