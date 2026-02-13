The Best Wines Under $50, According To Sommeliers

Deciding on a wine can be tough, especially when you're looking for the best wines under $50. There are some types of wine perfect for winter, while you might want something lighter and fresher for summer. And then there's preference. There's nothing wrong with liking sweeter or fruitier wines, for instance, even if they're not the most fashionable. But that's before you even think about whether the wine is objectively worth buying, and if it's good for its style and price. That's why we wanted some professional help to get to the bottom of which wines to buy.

We spoke with five sommeliers about their favorite wines under $50 and discovered a great range of options for you. Laurie Forster of The Wine Coach is a certified sommelier, author of "The Sipping Point," and host of The Sipping Point podcast. Jaime Mazur is a trained sommelier, Midwest wine and travel specialist, and blogger at Jaime Says. Torrey Grant is the wine director at Leonetta and an adjunct instructor of wine (and beer) appreciation at Syracuse University. David Orellana is the beverage director at Grand Brasserie. And Gabe Geller is a sommelier and director of PR at Royal Wine Corp.

With decades of wine experience between them, this was the perfect group to help us uncover the best wines under $50. Whether you like red, white, rosé, or sparkling; fruity and sweet or bold and complex, there's a perfect pick for you.