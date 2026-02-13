The Best Wines Under $50, According To Sommeliers
Deciding on a wine can be tough, especially when you're looking for the best wines under $50. There are some types of wine perfect for winter, while you might want something lighter and fresher for summer. And then there's preference. There's nothing wrong with liking sweeter or fruitier wines, for instance, even if they're not the most fashionable. But that's before you even think about whether the wine is objectively worth buying, and if it's good for its style and price. That's why we wanted some professional help to get to the bottom of which wines to buy.
We spoke with five sommeliers about their favorite wines under $50 and discovered a great range of options for you. Laurie Forster of The Wine Coach is a certified sommelier, author of "The Sipping Point," and host of The Sipping Point podcast. Jaime Mazur is a trained sommelier, Midwest wine and travel specialist, and blogger at Jaime Says. Torrey Grant is the wine director at Leonetta and an adjunct instructor of wine (and beer) appreciation at Syracuse University. David Orellana is the beverage director at Grand Brasserie. And Gabe Geller is a sommelier and director of PR at Royal Wine Corp.
With decades of wine experience between them, this was the perfect group to help us uncover the best wines under $50. Whether you like red, white, rosé, or sparkling; fruity and sweet or bold and complex, there's a perfect pick for you.
Gruet Brut Sparkling Rosé
If you want something that's sparkling and easy-drinking, Gruet Brut Sparkling Rosé fits that bill for under $20. It's a favorite of wine expert Laurie Forster, who says she adores sparkling wines from Gruet.
The wine has been produced in New Mexico since 1984 and is made by a family originally from Champagne, meaning they use authentic techniques from old wine regions. "These bubbles are crafted using the traditional (aka Champagne) method, and they seriously overdeliver for the price," Forster tells us. She appreciates the fresh red berry aromas, along with a touch of spice, balanced out with some crispness and acidity that keeps it from becoming sickly. "It's one of those bottles that proves great bubbles don't have to be expensive, which is why I always have one (or two) chilling at my house just in case bubbles are needed."
According to Forster, it's the perfect wine for pairing with easy appetizers like sushi, a cheese board, or French fries, but you can also drink it alongside a full meal. She recommends trying it with grilled salmon, pork tenderloin, or even something spicy. "Bottom line: this is a go-to, crowd-pleasing sparkler that drinks like it costs way more than it does and I love sharing it for that exact reason," she remarks.
Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay
Chardonnay is often a crowd pleaser. It's one of the most popular white wines out there, but this means there are a lot of subpar or overpriced options. It was recommended to us by Grand Brasserie beverage director David Orellana, who particularly recommends the 2023 vintage, which you can pick up for just under $50.
"Flowers has long been one of the benchmark producers on the Sonoma Coast, particularly for wines that balance coastal tension with California generosity," Orellana tells us. Flowers was founded in the late 1980s and farms particularly cool, windswept vineyards, producing wine with a real character and terroir. "Sourced from high-elevation, maritime-influenced sites, it shows a beautifully restrained profile: fresh lemon curd, crisp green apple, and white peach layered with subtle saline notes and crushed stone minerality," Orellana remarks. He says that some oak notes are present, but just enough to add a slight creaminess without masking the natural acidity of the wine.
Orellana notes that the wine's precise balance is what makes it such a great choice for this price point. "It has enough richness to satisfy Chardonnay lovers who enjoy a rounder mouthfeel, but it retains the freshness and energy, making it a great wine with food," Orellana says, adding that it's a staple of the wine list at Grand Brasserie. It's a versatile choice that has enough about it to stand out in an oversaturated market. If you want to learn more about Chardonnay, this is a solid place to start.
Barons Edmond de Rothschild Rimapere Sauvignon Blanc
Light and fruity, with notes of passionfruit and gooseberry often coming to the forefront, Sauvignon Blanc is a favorite for many white wine fans. It doesn't have quite the name recognition of Chardonnay amongst people who don't drink wine, but anyone in the know soon ranks it among their favorites.
"Sauvignon Blanc is trending hot now, and for good reason," Gabe Geller of Royal Wine Corp. says. He recommends Barons Edmond de Rothschild Rimapere Sauvignon Blanc as his favorite under $50, but says it doesn't merely surf the wave of popularity. "The Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Group prides itself [on] its long-term vision and commitment to the highest standards of quality, and this shows year after year with ratings in the 90s across the board, with 93 [points] from both Wine Spectator and Wine Advocate for the 2024, and already 91 from JamesSuckling.com for this 2025," Geller remarks. It retails for around $30 and is loved for its passionfruit and pineapple notes.
Sauvignon Blanc is a great wine to pair with scallops, but there are so many more ways to enjoy it. Due to the acidity, it's a great wine for drinking with richer dishes to cut through its heavy, creamy notes. However, it's also refreshing served nicely chilled on a hot day, regardless of what you are eating.
Loimer Brut Rosé
If you're looking for a nice, dry sparkling wine that manages to be mineral yet fruity, the Loimer Brut Rosé might be your new favorite. It was recommended to us by sommelier and travel expert Jaime Mazur, who rates it for its "racy acidity" and calls it "crushable." It's the kind of wine that can put any remaining snobbery over rosé straight to bed.
If you're not sure how to find the perfect bottle of bubbly, we've gone and done the work for you. "It is delightfully strawberry and grapefruit forward and balanced with a tangerine creamsicle and biscuitiness that is complex and round in the mouth," says Mazur. "The effervescence is long-lasting and fine, offering a creamy mouthfeel," she adds. Retailing at just over $35, it doesn't break the bank, especially for such a complex yet drinkable sparkling wine.
If you care about how your wine is produced, this one might be for you, too. As Mazur tells us, "It's organic and biodynamically grown, showing dedication to regenerative farming and sustainability." This means it may particularly appeal to socially and environmentally conscious consumers.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate Pinot Noir
If you enjoy your reds on the lighter side, you're probably no stranger to a Pinot Noir. "Oregon is making some of the best Pinot Noirs in the world right now," Laurie Forster tells us, remarking that Willamette Valley Vineyards Estate's Pinot Noir is always on her shortlist when she's buying red. According to Forster, you still get a lot of bang for your buck when buying Oregon pinot compared to the stuff produced in Burgundy. And, at $40, this one is competitively priced.
Willamette Valley Vineyards has been focused on crafting Pinot Noir from the day it opened in 1983, so it's no surprise it does it so well. Forster also appreciates that the winery is committed to sustainability. "This wine is a blend of three estate vineyards and opens with classic pinot aromas of cherry, a touch of licorice, and those savory notes that make you want another sip," says Forster.
"In the glass, the tannins are soft, the acidity is fresh, and that combination makes this Pinot incredibly versatile at the table," she explains. In her opinion, duck, lamb, or grilled salmon all pair beautifully with this wine. "But honestly, it's just as enjoyable poured on its own when you want a red that feels elegant, approachable, and worth every penny," she says.
Voerzio Martini Langhe Nebbiolo
A full-flavored red with a balanced acidity and fruity notes, Voerzio Martini Langhe Nebbiolo ticks a lot of boxes, and all for around $20. This Italian red hails from La Morra and is made using Nebbiolo grapes.
This one is recommended by Torrey Grant, adjunct instructor in wine appreciation and wine director at Leonetta. "If I could only drink one kind of wine for the rest of my life, it would be Barolo," he says, but these wines trend expensive — in other words, not something you could pick up for under $50. "Langhe Nebbiolo represents an amazing way to enjoy a wine made from the same grape," he says.
It has notes of "underripe cherry, leather, spice," Grant tells us, plus "firm but not aggressive tannins." It's fruity and slightly juicy, which isn't common for wines made from Nebbiolo grapes. This one is younger and less intense, but some people prefer it that way. "It's a great way to enjoy one of the world's greatest grapes without breaking the bank," remarks Grant.
J. de Villebois Sancerre Rouge
If you want a berry-forward red wine, J. de Villebois Sancerre Rouge might be the one for you. Retailing at around $38, it's on the pricier end of the range but still comes in well within budget. Sancerre Rouge is a type of red wine made exclusively from Pinot Noir grapes. It's named to differentiate it from those grown in Burgundy. And while Sancerre Rouge has usually played second fiddle, warmer climes of late have resulted in some particularly ripe, juicy wines.
According to Gabe Geller, this wine is made by an incredible producer from the Loire Valley region of France, which is already famous for its Sauvignon Blanc expertise. But the Pinot Noir grapes that it grows are also worth attention. They deliver "a medium-bodied wine with delightful notes of ripe red currants, pomegranate seeds, and sour cherries, with a whiff of dried rose petals on the nose, and an umami finish that begs for a refill," Geller tells us. It's a particularly smooth and fruity wine, perfect for anyone who doesn't like heavy tannins and more intense flavors. This is quality French Pinot Noir by another name.
Chateau Pesquie Quintessence Blanc
Made from a blend of Roussanne and Clairette grapes, Quintessence Blanc might not be an instantly recognizable name, but that's no reason to leave it on the shelf. Laurie Forster is a big fan of this wine, which offers remarkably good value at under $30.
"The white wines of the Rhône Valley seriously don't get the love they deserve, and this bottle is a perfect example of why that needs to change," says Forster. "Château Pesquié is a third-generation, family-run winery that's also certified organic, and they're making fantastic wines at very fair prices." She describes the wine as medium-bodied and well-balanced, packed with ripe peach and bright citrus notes, plus floral aromatics.
"This is the kind of white you can pour without overthinking it," Forster explains. She says it pairs well with everything from light dishes to heavy, creamy sauces. "If you're looking to branch out beyond the usual white wine suspects and still get major bang for your buck, this Rhône white is an easy yes," she remarks. It just goes to show that you shouldn't just buy brands or grape varieties that are familiar to you. Taking a punt on an unknown varietal or a blend can offer big payoffs when you've got good recommendations.
Sandhi Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir
Here's another one for Pinot Noir fans: a top-quality bottle for under $50, produced in California. It's one of David Orellana's top picks, coming from one of the best producers of this variety in California. Orellana appreciates its distinct terroir. And if you're wondering what terroir means, that's okay. It's simply a word used to describe how the climate and soils that a grape is grown in can impact the flavor of the wine.
"The 2023 Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir captures everything I love about this appellation," Orellana says. He explains that the east-west orientation of the vineyards channels cold Pacific air toward the grapes, meaning they stay on the vines for longer, preserving their acidity. "In the glass, this wine opens with vibrant red cherry, wild strawberry, and cranberry, layered with subtle notes of dried rose petal, orange peel, and savory coastal herbs," he notes. He also describes a distinct earthy undertone that adds some depth and dimension to the wine.
It's one of the signature wines at Grand Brasserie. Orellana believes it stands out among other Pinots under $50 because of how balanced it is. It's not overly heavy, but it's not insipid. It has fine-grained tannins, a moderate level of alcohol, and an aromatic finish that sticks with you. "For me, Sandhi delivers one of the clearest expressions of Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir available without crossing into luxury pricing," Orellana remarks.
San Polo Rubio
One of the mistakes everyone makes with red wine is sticking to the same variety every time. San Polo Rubio is a Sangiovese, which doesn't have the name recognition of some varieties. However, if you like medium-bodied reds like Tempranillo, Garnacha, and Pinot Noir, you're probably going to like this one. Jaime Mazur recommends it, saying it's "an absolute favorite for no frills Sangiovese that shows total typicity of the grape."
It's produced by an organic winery that's led by a mother and her daughters. "The care the women show to the land and their grapes translates to the beauty in the glass," Mazur remarks, explaining that the wine is made from hand-harvested Sangiovese grapes grown in Montalcino and Siena. They're then aged for 10 months in steel, and for four months in bottles, Mazur tells us. She likes the notes of red cherries and red currants, plus the velvety tannins. The wine pairs particularly well with pizza and pasta dishes.
You can pick up a bottle of San Polo Rubio for under $20. This means you could get two bottles for under $50 and still have enough left over to buy a pack of chips for when you get snacky. It's a solid budget wine that won't disappoint.
Capiaux Chimera Pinot Noir
Our experts have recommended a number of Pinot Noirs, and Capiaux Chimera Pinot Noir is the last on the list, but certainly not the least. It's a popular variety for multiple reasons. It's fruity and makes for easy drinking, and this one is a little different but still a great option. It's fuller-bodied and bolder than your average Pinot, but still boasts plenty of red fruit notes.
Selling for under $35, it's not a wine that will break your budget, but nor is it a budget pick. It's a respectable amount to spend on an everyday bottle of wine, and it's well worth it. Recommended by Torrey Grant, it has a particularly personal story to go along with it. Grant met Sean Capiaux in a restaurant around 20 years ago and learned about his wines. "It's still one of the most fortunate wine 'meet cutes' I have had," he says. "Sean makes a selection of rich, intense and elegant Pinots in California."
Chimera is made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes, but from various California vineyards. This lets the makers select grapes for the qualities that they'll bring to the blend, rather than being stuck with what a single vineyard has to offer in a particular year. Grant appreciates the "balance between being muscular and elegant" that this wine brings to the table.