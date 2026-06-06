The West Coast Bakery Bobby Flay Considers One Of The Best In The World

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In many aspects of life, if you're looking for the best of the best, it's worth listening to those with the most experience. When it comes to food, that expertise belongs to the world's top chefs, who have the knowledge and palate to recognize greatness. If you ask popular chef and TV personality Bobby Flay, one West Coast bakery stands out above the rest. According to Flay, California's Tartine Bakery produces some of the most delicious baked goods on planet Earth.

Flay called Tartine "one of my favorite bakeries in the world" in a 2022 Instagram post showing off his version of the bakery's popular morning buns, praising them as "caramelized, crispy on the outside, and buttery smooth on the inside." This isn't his first social media shout-out to the establishment, either. A 2021 Instagram post revealed when Tartine first became one of Flay's faves, alongside a picture of the Tartine cookbook.

Flay even visited a Los Angeles location of the bakery for an episode of his mini-series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," where his daughter and he took a delicious food tour across the Golden State. LA is one of three cities to host multiple Tartine locations, along with the bakery's hometown of San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea.