The West Coast Bakery Bobby Flay Considers One Of The Best In The World
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In many aspects of life, if you're looking for the best of the best, it's worth listening to those with the most experience. When it comes to food, that expertise belongs to the world's top chefs, who have the knowledge and palate to recognize greatness. If you ask popular chef and TV personality Bobby Flay, one West Coast bakery stands out above the rest. According to Flay, California's Tartine Bakery produces some of the most delicious baked goods on planet Earth.
Flay called Tartine "one of my favorite bakeries in the world" in a 2022 Instagram post showing off his version of the bakery's popular morning buns, praising them as "caramelized, crispy on the outside, and buttery smooth on the inside." This isn't his first social media shout-out to the establishment, either. A 2021 Instagram post revealed when Tartine first became one of Flay's faves, alongside a picture of the Tartine cookbook.
Flay even visited a Los Angeles location of the bakery for an episode of his mini-series "Bobby and Sophie on the Coast," where his daughter and he took a delicious food tour across the Golden State. LA is one of three cities to host multiple Tartine locations, along with the bakery's hometown of San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea.
Tartine Bakery earns praise among foodies and ordinary diners alike
Bobby Flay isn't alone in his reverence for Tartine. Tejal Rao of The New York Times referred to it as "one of America's great bakeries" in 2016, which was 14 years after the bakery opened its doors in San Francisco's Mission District. In 2024, Madeline Wells of SFGate wrote of Tartine's flagship Guerrero Street location: "Its lasting influence is undeniable." Tartine has grown to 17 locations, and it's still helmed by founding bakers Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt.
It's not just a hit with foodies and critics, either. Tartine's flagship has a 4.5-star rating on Google Maps, with over 5,880 reviews as of mid-2026. Although numerous visitors note that you should expect a line, the majority rave about it, often singling out the morning buns, sourdough, and dessert options. One Google Maps reviewer put it simply, writing, "Tartine Bakery is not just a bakery; it's an experience."
Those looking for America's best baked goods should listen to experts, like Flay. The veteran chef has admitted he doesn't love baking on his Food Network show, but it seems Tartine's tasty offerings inspire him to trek to one of the bakery's locations or fire up the oven and make its legendary morning buns on his own. If you're a long way from the West Coast (or South Korea) and seeking top-tier pastries, hopefully at least one of the best bakeries in each state we've rounded up is within reach.