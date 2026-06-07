This Diner-Style Burger Chain From The 1950s Is Only Located In One State

What began in 1956 as a takeout-only burger and hot dog stand run by brothers Jack and Harold Berkowitz has grown to a beloved regional fast food chain in southwest Connecticut. Back then, hamburgers were 25 cents, hot dogs only 15 cents, and French fries 10 cents a serving. The prices may have increased, but Duchess' promise to provide fresh, quality food remains the same. Another feature fans can count on are menu items you might find at some of the best diners in any state. More than just a burger joint, it will whip up a scrambled egg platter with home fries, a tuna wrap, or toast if you order them.

Duchess only operates in 11 locations as of this writing. However, the chain's limited size isn't a bug but a feature and one of the keys to its success. The buns for all of the restaurant locations are made by the same local bakery, Chaves Bakery, which is centrally located in Bridgeport, Connecticut. "Making everything fresh, cutting our own chicken and making our own onion rings, it's all very detailed. It's got to be done right or it's not going to be what we want," company president Gary Lavin told CT Insider in 2023. "I think that's why we've survived and continue to thrive with all the chains that have come through."

To ensure the fast food chain uses fresh ingredients, meat, poultry, and produce are delivered to the restaurants daily. If Duchess expanded beyond the borders of the Nutmeg State, this tried and true method of food sourcing might have to be tweaked.