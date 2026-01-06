Fast Food Chains That Make Items Fresh, Not Frozen
A common theme among many of the fast food chains that were in decline in 2025 was a perceptible drop-off in food quality. In a fast food climate where even beloved names like Chick-fil-A and Portillo's are in perceived decline, commitments to high-quality food are arguably more important than ever. One sign that a fast food chain cares about quality is the promise that its ingredients are fresh, never frozen.
For what it's worth, chains that don't freeze food whatsoever are few and far between — even some of the biggest chains committed to fresh ingredients still serve frozen fries, for example. This list, therefore, features fast food restaurants that fall into both categories. Furthermore, highlighting the fast food chains most strongly committed to fresh, never frozen items meant that chains like Wendy's, for example, didn't make the cut. While fresh beef is a major selling point for Wendy's, enough of the rest of its menu is prepared with frozen ingredients to justify spotlighting different chains instead. So, based on those criteria, each of the following is one of the foremost fast food chains that makes items fresh, never frozen.
In-N-Out
For better and for worse — for some at least — In-N-Out is perhaps the chain most iconically known for using zero frozen ingredients. The reason so many people famously hate In-N-Out fries is a product of the fact they're prepared with fresh potatoes, resulting in a softer texture. They're closer in character to boiled potatoes than, say, crispy McDonald's fries. Hate them or love them, the qualities that set them apart from virtually all other fast food french fries are testament to the freshness of In-N-Out's potatoes.
The only other hot item on the In-N-Out menu is the hamburger, available in a wide variety of configurations, and that too is assembled from fresh, never frozen ingredients. In fact, In-N-Out boasts that its restaurants make use of neither microwaves nor freezers. So, every single component of each Double-Double, Protein Style lettuce wrap, or Animal Style Cheeseburger is as fresh as humanly possible. In-N-Out's approach to fries may produce mixed results, but it's safe to say the chain's endlessly long lines are a direct product of its commitment to preparing burgers with high-quality, fresh ingredients.
Chipotle
Even those who have just a passing familiarity with Chipotle are probably aware that guacamole is extra (veggie entrees excluded). That guac, at least, is always prepared fresh, never frozen, helping to justify its premium cost. And that freshness is a quality shared with every single ingredient on Chipotle's assembly line.
Like In-N-Out, Chipotle touts the fact its restaurants lack freezers, to the extent that information is cited in advertisements as testament to the quality of its food. The Chipotle menu is at once simple and complex — while customers must choose between just a small handful of entrees, each of those entrees is highly customizable. From a simple bowl with rice, beans, and veggies, to a burrito overflowing with extra meat, sour cream, and salsa, Chipotle customers can order pretty much any permutation of tortilla and/or fillings imaginable. Since Chipotle restaurants store all of their available ingredients in walk-in refrigerators rather than freezers, connoisseurs of quality foods can rest assured that virtually every possible combination of ingredients from Chipotle is fresh.
Five Guys
Philosophically, Five Guys approaches fast food in a similar manner to both In-N-Out and Chipotle. Like at those two chains, the menu at Five Guys is stripped-down — it consists of a few different kinds of burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, and drinks. Each burger, sandwich, and hot dog, however, is customizable, and no ingredient costs extra. The only qualities separating them into different price tiers are quantity of meat, cheese slices, and bacon.
Also like In-N-Out and Chipotle, Five Guys restaurants lack freezers. Naturally, the reason Five Guys never freezes its burgers is that fresh beef tastes better. That approach applies to every single ingredient on the Five Guys menu too, including the fries and even the cornucopia of possible burger toppings. On offer at Five Guys are not just burger staples like pickles and lettuce, but also some slightly left-field additions like jalapeños and grilled mushrooms. So, while Five Guys may notoriously cost more than the average fast food burger spot, that premium cost is, at least, backed up by an ample selection of quality ingredients.
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's may be another chain that revolves around a simple menu, but it's not entirely freezer-free. Specifically, crinkle-cut fries are shipped to restaurants frozen, though they are cooked fresh to order and never kept under a heat lamp or reheated after frying. Fries aside, every other main menu item is prepared fresh, earning Raising Cane's a spot among the foremost purveyors of fresh, never frozen fast food.
Of course, the most important component of any Raising Cane's meal is the chicken tenders. Those are dipped, breaded, and fried to order from chicken that's never frozen. Likewise, before opening time, Raising Cane's employees typically start their shifts squeezing lemons for lemonade and mixing up fresh batches of Cane's sauce and honey mustard. Coleslaw is likewise prepared in-store, and even the Texas Toast is made to order, from bread that is typically shipped unfrozen. Every single Cane's order, from a simple sandwich to a six-tender Caniac combo, is therefore assembled to order with ingredients that are — with usually just one exception — never frozen.
Shake Shack
The menu at Shake Shack consists largely of fast food staples like burgers, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, onion rings, and fries. But what sets each of those items apart from their competition is Shake Shack's commitment to high quality ingredients. That philosophy is not entirely synonymous with items that are never frozen, but Shake Shack is a leading purveyor of fresh fast food all the same.
Alongside In-N-Out and Five Guys, Shake Shack is among a selection of fast food chains that never use frozen burger patties. Likewise, its chicken sandwiches are made with never-frozen chicken. That quality sets Shake Shack apart from some similarly quality-focused chains like Culver's, for example — its burgers are made with fresh beef, but its chicken sandwiches are prepared with chicken that was received frozen. Fries, meanwhile, may start out frozen at Shake Shack, but a one-time switch to fresh fries resulted in a drop in sales. So, Shake Shack switched back to its frozen fry formula after determining that its customers enjoyed frozen more than fresh when it came to fries in particular. In short, Shake Shack's priority is quality, and on both its burgers and chicken sandwiches, that means fresh ingredients.
Whataburger
Famously, what In-N-Out is to California, Whataburger is to Texas. Integral to the In-N-Out brand is its regional exclusivity, operating in just a handful of states outside of California. Whataburger, meanwhile, operates in 17 states, but its total number of Texas locations significantly eclipses the number of Whataburgers elsewhere. And just as In-N-Out is able to ensure a high standard of quality by limiting its footprint, Whataburger's regionality seems to help the chain prioritize quality too. One significant part of that equation is its fresh, never frozen ingredients.
Of course, at the core of Whataburger's freshness initiative are never-frozen patties on the burgers for which the chain is most well-known. That said, Whataburger takes things one step further than most, claiming that, from the time of its burger patties' production to when they hit a Whataburger grill is among the quickest in fast food. While visiting a Whataburger may be contingent on where a customer is located regionally, those with access to one can enjoy some of the freshest hamburgers possible at a fast food chain restaurant.
El Pollo Loco
The main attraction at El Pollo Loco is grilled chicken. That may not sound as conceptually exciting as, say, a Western Bacon Cheeseburger — but, to compete in the world of fast food, El Pollo Loco loads up its chicken with plenty of spices, to the point that it takes on a signature sort of red-orange color. Also serving as a visual indicator of that chicken's quality is a restaurant design at most El Pollo Loco locations that allows customers to watch as kitchen staff grills the chicken in real time.
El Pollo Loco receives its chicken fresh before it hits the grill, making it a chicken chain that never freezes its chicken. Items from burritos, to tacos, to combo plates all feature that same chicken, so freshness is prevalent on the El Pollo Loco menu. Restaurants even prepare salsa fresca and guacamole every day, so pairing one of those with an order of grilled chicken results in something especially fresh for a fast food meal.
Fatburger
The fast food burger Ice Cube says is the GOAT comes from none other than California fast food staple Fatburger. Those outside of the N.W.A. star's birthplace, it's worth noting, can still find Fatburger locations in 13 additional states spanning the U.S. Connoisseurs of never-frozen fast food may indeed want to identify their nearest Fatburger if they haven't done so already, in order to try the chain's menu of burger stand classics prepared with fresh ingredients.
At the heart of Fatburger's menu, of course, is a selection of burgers made with fresh, never frozen beef. Made from fresh, never frozen chicken, meanwhile, are the Buffalo Express wings typically found at Fatburger locations. Even the chain's onion rings and chili are made in-house. So, while there's nothing revolutionary about the selection of items available at Fatburger restaurants, it's the fact that many of those items are made with a commitment to quality that helps set the chain apart in the eyes of Ice Cube and the rest of its devotees.
Bojangles
The world of fast food is certainly not lacking chicken chains. With only a few main ways to prepare fast food chicken — fried, sandwiches, tenders, and wings — many chains incorporate some sort of hook to entice customers beyond just style of chicken. In Bojangles' case, that hook is Southern biscuits. That said, Bojangles has more to offer than just its Southern flair, making its signature entrees from ingredients that come fresh, never frozen.
First of all, the chicken at Bojangles is never frozen, and items with chicken constitute a significant portion of the chain's menu. In total, Bojangles offers classic fried chicken, boneless tenders, standard chicken sandwiches, and its signature chicken biscuits. Those biscuits too are prepared fresh, with restaurants baking new batches every 20 minutes. So, whether it's Southern fast food, chicken that's never frozen, or the combination of both of those factors, Bojangles has plenty to offer customers in search of more than what comes standard at fast food chicken chains.
BurgerFi
At the pinnacle of the fast food burger chain hierarchy are the likes of McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. Ideally, at least, the food at these chains is equally tasty and affordable, at the expense of healthfulness. Below that top rung are plenty of burger chains that make factors like quality of ingredients a foremost priority, even if it comes at the cost of McDonald's-like popularity. One such chain is BurgerFi, which highlights adjectives like "hormone-free" and "hand-breaded" in the descriptions of all of its main menu items.
Part of BurgerFi's commitment to quality is an abundance of dishes made with fresh, never frozen ingredients. Naturally, its burgers fall into that category, utilizing beef that's vegetarian grass-fed on purportedly humane farms, and shipped to BurgerFi fresh. Its chicken wings too start with fresh, never frozen chicken. Even rarer is the fact that BurgerFi prepares its fries from fresh potatoes, fried in-house. For what it's worth, the chain's onion rings are prepared in-restaurant too, but frozenness or lack thereof is left unspecified. All in all, good ingredients are what help BurgerFi stand out from the pack, resulting in burgers, chicken, and fries that are all made fresh, never frozen.