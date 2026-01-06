Fast Food Chains That Make Items Fresh, Not Frozen

A common theme among many of the fast food chains that were in decline in 2025 was a perceptible drop-off in food quality. In a fast food climate where even beloved names like Chick-fil-A and Portillo's are in perceived decline, commitments to high-quality food are arguably more important than ever. One sign that a fast food chain cares about quality is the promise that its ingredients are fresh, never frozen.

For what it's worth, chains that don't freeze food whatsoever are few and far between — even some of the biggest chains committed to fresh ingredients still serve frozen fries, for example. This list, therefore, features fast food restaurants that fall into both categories. Furthermore, highlighting the fast food chains most strongly committed to fresh, never frozen items meant that chains like Wendy's, for example, didn't make the cut. While fresh beef is a major selling point for Wendy's, enough of the rest of its menu is prepared with frozen ingredients to justify spotlighting different chains instead. So, based on those criteria, each of the following is one of the foremost fast food chains that makes items fresh, never frozen.