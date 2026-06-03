5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Chipotle Burrito

Few fast-casual menu items inspire such fierce loyalty as Chipotle's behemoth burrito. Wrapped in a flour tortilla and packed with ingredients of your choosing, it's a massive meal (or two) for those who want something quick, filling, and relatively affordable. The chain's assembly-line format allows for plenty of customization, but not every burrito is created equal. The choices you make impact the item's flavor, texture, portion size, and overall value, so be mindful of how you order if you want the best experience.

A great burrito is all about balance: Too many wet ingredients can leave you with a soggy tortilla, and skipping certain ingredients means you might miss out on key flavors. Luckily, getting a better burrito doesn't require ordering off a secret menu or making complicated custom requests. Most of the time, a few simple adjustments like doubling up on tortillas, carefully pairing ingredients, and ordering half-and-half proteins can help you avoid common mistakes and maximize Chipotle's offerings. Whether your priority is getting more food for your money or creating the most flavorful combo, these tips can help you achieve the best Chipotle burrito.