Some Customers Have Alleged A Disappointing Trend With Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches

There is a loyal following of people who swear by Chick-fil-A's tender, juicy chicken, unique breading, and namesake signature sauce. That loyalty has brought the fast food franchise a lot of love over the years, but since the 2020s, some consumers seem to be losing devotion toward the chicken chain. Chick-fil-A earned a spot in a round-up of fast food restaurants receiving customer complaints about skrinkflation, due to allegations that its waffle fries appeared to shrink in the carton within minutes of purchase. Now, customers are turning their criticism to Chick-fil-A's top-ranked menu item — the chicken sandwich — and claim it's becoming smaller.

"What happened to Chick-fil-A?" a Reddit user asked, initiating a discussion at r/ChickFilA. The user posted two sandwich photos, which they alleged were taken five years apart. The older sandwich was visibly thicker, with the lettuce and breaded cutlet overflowing from the bun. The size of the more recent sandwich paled in comparison. "Oof, that looks BAD," one commenter said.

"The sandwich is definitely getting smaller," echoed a Redditor in another r/ChickFilA thread. "Just had the grilled club, and it was about as thin as a Big Mac patty. The d*mn thing wasn't super wide to compensate for it being smashed down either."