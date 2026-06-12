This Bottom-Shelf Vodka Is Exceptionally Balanced For Its Price

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may think that you get what you pay for with vodka, but in actuality, a high price tag doesn't guarantee high quality, just as a lower price doesn't necessarily reflect low quality. In fact, most vodkas are essentially indistinguishable from one another, though brand recognition and marketing often raise the price of certain bottles. To prove lower-tier vodka can be surprisingly smooth, we asked experts which bottom-shelf vodkas are worth buying, and one of the top choices was Svedka.

In addition to brands like Stoli, Chicago-based bartender Katie Miller swears by Swedish-made Svedka, which costs about $9 for a 750-milliliter bottle or $16 for a handle. "We see no need to buy the highest quality vodka possible; brands such as New Amsterdam and Svedka are great spirits that come at a lower price point per case," Miller told Mashed. "These are trusted brands that can be used in many vodka-based cocktails, and most people will be none the wiser."

Instead of defaulting to whatever brand you drank in college, Miller suggests figuring out which lower-cost vodka is worth buying. "You should consider the base ingredient, alcohol content (ABV), location of distillation, number of distillations, filtration process, and reputation of the company," the expert said. Svedka is mostly made from Swedish winter wheat, and it's thoroughly distilled for a balanced, near-flavorless taste. It has a 40% ABV, the industry standard for drinkability and versatility without excessive burn.