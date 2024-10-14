6 Bottom Shelf Vodkas You Should Always Buy And 5 To Avoid
If you're jonesing for a drink, you don't always have to turn to top-shelf spirits to satisfy the itch. While premium products often offer delicious taste and a smooth finish, you can find these qualities in more affordable alternatives — if you know where to look. While not all bottom-shelf vodkas are up to the task, there are a select few that deliver high marks on taste, quality, and price for a triple-threat spirit you shouldn't pass up.
Whether you prefer sipping your vodka on the rocks or are partial toward a classic vodka cocktail like the Cosmopolitan, choosing the right spirit will make or break your experience. We spoke to experts Albert Beltran, beverage manager at Chef Tyler Florence's Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, and Katie Miller, bartender at Lottie's Pub in Chicago, to discover which bottom-shelf vodkas you should always snag and which ones you should steer clear of. Read on to get the scoop.
Buy: Meili Vodka
With Meili vodka, it's possible to get a passable spirit without breaking the bank. This award-winning vodka — co-founded by actor Jason Momoa — has notes of vanilla, lime, and lemongrass to offer unexpectedly complex flavors and 40% ABV, or alcohol by volume. "Meili Vodka is my absolute favorite bottom shelf vodka. It's rounder and richer than most vodkas and it plays well with others!" said Albert Beltran.
"More often than not, the quality is dependent on the number of times a vodka has been distilled," added Beltran. "The more distillation, the more neutral the spirit, and the more true it is to vodka. Sometimes, I want a vodka with a bit more weight to add body to the cocktail without the addition of sugar. To me, high quality vodka tastes of alcohol without feeling like it's all alcohol. Meili offers body, weight, and texture without the harshness," he added. Try mixing it into your favorite herbaceous cocktail to bring out the lemongrass flavor, or even drink it on the rocks to experience the vodka in its purest form.
Avoid: Skyy Vodka
While Skyy vodka may be easy on your wallet, it's harsh on your palette. Though it touts its "state-of-the-art quadruple-distilled, triple-filtered production process", this does little to strip Skyy of its intense flavor or imbue this spirit with well-rounded flavor. "I avoid Skyy Vodka more often than not. It lacks a body," said Albert Beltran. Though some claim the vodka is smooth, it doesn't have a strong flavor. While generally a negative, this can make it perfect for mixed drinks — especially those with sugar-filled additives like soda or juice. The smooth, virtually tasteless spirit is also well-suited for shots.
And if Skyy (or any of our other low-ranking bottom-shelf vodkas) are your only option, don't fret. "There is one thing you can do to make the vodka less harsh," explained Beltrain. "You take a water pitcher with a carbon filter, you run the vodka through the filter twice, and the vodka will lose most of its harshness. Carbon is the king impurity collector. It strips all the bad out and leaves you plenty of the good."
Buy: Wheatley Vodka
Crafted at the famed Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, this wheat-based vodka is distilled 10 times and triple-filtered to deliver a smooth, memorable taste. "How many times [vodka is] distilled will let [you] know how light and neutral it will be," said Albert Beltran. "Wheatley Vodka, for example, is made with wheat, distilled an ungodly amount of times and is still rich on the palate."
This wheat-based vodka is made using water filtered through limestone, which not only naturally cleans the water of additives like iron, but also adds magnesium and calcium. The exclusive mix of red winter wheat and grains used to craft the vodka also offers an unusual flavor — especially compared to other vodkas made with potatoes or rye.
Often cited for its clean and crisp taste, it's ideal for mixing in cocktails because of its neutral flavor. Though the wheat base of the spirit adds a hint of sweetness, this can be a bonus for certain cocktails like gimlets and mules.
Avoid: Burnett's Vodka
While Burnett's vodka has several pros — like the fact that it has no added sugar and is gluten-free and non-GMO — there is one big sign that means you may want to avoid this affordable spirit. "Any vodka that comes in a plastic bottle is considered the lowest quality in our book," said Katie Miller.
Though this vodka is quadruple distilled, it still has a bitter, pungent taste that results in consistently bad reviews across the board. Like many low-quality spirits, it has a strong, rubbing alcohol-smell and flavor that will have you wishing you'd spent a few more dollars on a higher-quality alternative. The major bright side of this vodka? The price tag. At most major retailers, the price for a 1.75 liter bottle is under $15, which means you can still get the party started on a slim budget. The brand also offers a plethora of flavored vodkas for those who prefer something with a stronger taste.
Buy: Stoli Vodka
Stoli is another go-to brand for experts when they're shopping the bottom shelf. "[I recommend] New Amsterdam, Svedka, and Stoli. These are trusted brands that can be used in many vodka-based cocktails and most people will be none the wiser," said Katie Miller.
First developed in 1938 in Russia before production moved to Latvia in 2000, Soli is a classic Eastern European vodka brand that has been winning accolades since the 1950s. The wheat-based vodka has a slightly sweet flavor that is balanced by pepperiness from the rye. It also has botanical notes that give it a summery feel. Perfect for pairing drinking chilled or pairing with food, it's a versatile spirit that can also be used in almost any cocktail. This versatility lands Stoli a lot of top marks, with many people ranking the smoothness and flavor as one their favorite traits — especially when compared to the similarly priced competition.
Avoid: Karkov
Though this vodka's name is inspired by the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, don't let that fool you. This American-made spirit is crafted with corn sourced in the Midwest, despite its Eastern European-sounding origins. Popular among the college crowds, this vodka is ultra cheap and boasts 40% ABV, making it perfect for big parties where alcohol is the main attraction.
But if you're looking for something a little more sophisticated on a budget, you can make Karkov work in a pinch. "For low-shelf vodkas, opt for mixers such as cranberry juice or pineapple to mitigate the intense vodka flavor," recommends Katie Miller. "A Cosmopolitan, complete with orange liqueur, cranberry juice, lime juice, and a citrus twist, creates a wonderful cocktail that is sure to hide any of the harsh flavor that can be found in bottom-shelf vodkas." So, if Krakov is on your shopping list next time you hit the liquor store, be sure to pick up the right accouterments to make it as palatable as possible.
Buy: Luksusowa Vodka
This potato-based vodka is crafted in Poland for an authentic Eastern European experience. Luksusowa — meaning "luxury" in Polish — delivers impressive flavor for an affordable price, with a 1.75-liter bottle costing less than $25. Made from potatoes grown on the Baltic coast of northern Poland, the vodka has a different flavor than other spirits made from wheat or rye. The tangy, yeasty, slightly sweet flavor is surprisingly impressive when served chilled, making it perfect for sipping on the rocks or taking as an ice-cold shot.
Potato vodka has an earthier, more complex flavor that vodkas made with other starches — and this distinct potato flavor may clash with popular mixers like cranberry or pineapple juice that pair well with grain-based vodkas. Instead of using this in fruity or super-sweet mixed drinks, stick with the basics like a vodka tonic, vodka gimlet, or vodka soda that allow the unique flavor to shine.
Avoid: UV Vodka
Though well-known for the electric UV Blue raspberry-flavored vodka, UV also offers a traditional, unflavored variety — but we'd recommend avoiding both. Though the vodka is distilled four times through an activated carbon filter, it still has the harsh burn and severe aftertaste bottom-shelf spirits are known for.
Though this vodka should definitely be avoided for drinking on the rocks or in cocktails like a vodka tonic, there is a time and a place where the bitter flavor may make sense thanks to the low price. "Cheaper vodkas work extremely well with powerful flavors. Moscow mule? Use the cheap stuff," said Albert Beltran. "Ginger is so naturally warming and overpowering that you won't be able to tell what is hiding underneath. Espresso martinis are wonderful as well because they have such strong flavors that a lower-quality vodka will be overshadowed with espresso and coffee liqueur." So next time you're mixing up a batch cocktail for a party or want something particularly sweet, a bottle of UV vodka may fit the bill.
Buy: New Amsterdam Vodka
Despite its affordable price, New Amsterdam vodka is distilled five times and filtered three times for a crisp, clean taste that rivals some of the high-end brands. "We see no need to buy the highest quality vodka possible; brands such as New Amsterdam and Svedka are great spirits that come at a lower price point per case," explained Katie Miller.
And the reviews agree. With predominantly five-star reviews, this crowd-pleasing vodka strikes the perfect balance between flavor and price to deliver maximum value. Though it does have a slightly bitter aftertaste, it's easily disguised when mixed in any cocktail — even a spirit-forward drink like a martini. That's why New Amsterdam is the perfect bottle to keep on hand for popular cocktails like screwdrivers, Moscow mules, or bloody mary's. Though a bit pricier than the lowest bottle-shelf prices — a 1.75-liter of New Amsterdam will run between $20 and $25 at most retailers — in our opinion, the few extra bucks is well worth it.
Avoid: Popov
If price is your top priority, look no further than Popov. At around $15 per 1.75-liter bottle, it doesn't get cheaper than this. But if you want a balance between price and taste? It's best to look elsewhere. While the name might imply this vodka comes from Russia or Poland, it's actually owned by mammoth alcohol beverage company Sazerac and is a U.S.-made product. Though the vodka is distilled and filtered through charcoal, it still has a highly bitter taste that's often compared to rubbing alcohol. It also comes in the tell-tale plastic bottle that often signifies a less-than-palatable flavor.
As you would expect, Popov is definitely a spirit you don't want to try and drink straight or on the rocks. Even mixed in many cocktails, the potent taste still shines through. To mask the taste as much as possible, opt for bold mixers like energy drinks, ginger beer, or sugary sodas. Coffee will also fit the bill if you're looking for an espresso martini that won't break the bank.
Buy: Svedka Vodka
If there's one vodka both experts and consumers seem to agree on, it's Svedka. This clear and crisp vodka is distilled four times, making it ultra drinkable and perfect for cocktails. With a very mild aftertaste and mostly flavorless formulation, it is virtually undetectable in mixed beverages, making it especially ideal for those who don't enjoy the taste of alcohol but want to imbibe.
Though slightly pricier than some other bottom-shelf variants, Svedka ranks high across the board. "When shopping for affordable vodka, it is important to understand the balance between cost and quality. You should consider the base ingredient, alcohol content (ABV), location of distillation, number of distillations, filtration process, and reputation of the company," said Katie Miller. In our experts' opinions and in countless online reviews, Svedka is known to strike the perfect balance between all these factors to deliver a great, affordable vodka all around.
Methodology
To determine the best and worst bottom-shelf vodkas, we started with the experts. By consulting mixologists and bartenders, we were able to aggregate insights from those with years of experience and take their opinions into account when crafting our rankings. In addition to their opinions, we also conducted extensive online research, read reviews of different brands, and scoured brand websites for information to assess both the quality and the taste of each product. By weighing the pros and cons of each bottom-shelf vodka, we determined which bottles you should buy and which you should avoid on your next trip to the liquor store.