6 Bottom Shelf Vodkas You Should Always Buy And 5 To Avoid

If you're jonesing for a drink, you don't always have to turn to top-shelf spirits to satisfy the itch. While premium products often offer delicious taste and a smooth finish, you can find these qualities in more affordable alternatives — if you know where to look. While not all bottom-shelf vodkas are up to the task, there are a select few that deliver high marks on taste, quality, and price for a triple-threat spirit you shouldn't pass up.

Whether you prefer sipping your vodka on the rocks or are partial toward a classic vodka cocktail like the Cosmopolitan, choosing the right spirit will make or break your experience. We spoke to experts Albert Beltran, beverage manager at Chef Tyler Florence's Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco, and Katie Miller, bartender at Lottie's Pub in Chicago, to discover which bottom-shelf vodkas you should always snag and which ones you should steer clear of. Read on to get the scoop.