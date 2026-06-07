Just 2 Tablespoons Of Vodka Will Transform Shortbread Cookies

Vodka is for much more than just martinis. It's the namesake and star of a beloved pasta sauce, plus it works wonders in braises, marinades, and no-churn ice creams. It's also the secret to bakery-caliber pie crusts with Insta-worthy layers and a tender texture. You may think the spirit isn't as useful for cooking and baking due to its neutral flavor, but plenty of baked treats could actually benefit from a splash of the stuff — shortbread cookies included.

Lisa Lotts of the Garlic & Zest food blog tipped us off when we spoke to her about mistakes everyone makes with vodka. She said that "1 to 2 tablespoons" of the liquor will soften shortbread dough and make it more workable without imparting any boozy flavor. "Much of the alcohol should evaporate during baking and leave you with light, crunchy, melt-on-your-tongue buttery shortbread," Lotts explained.

Experts agree that vodka makes dough more pliable and soft — pie, cookie, or otherwise. The vodka adds moisture, but because it doesn't develop gluten like water, it hydrates without turning the dough tough. Unlike liquors such as bourbon, rum, or brandy, vodka doesn't impart much flavor — it's mostly a textural enhancer. However, you can top the shortbread with a vodka-spiked glaze or frosting for a boozy note.