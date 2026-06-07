Just 2 Tablespoons Of Vodka Will Transform Shortbread Cookies
Vodka is for much more than just martinis. It's the namesake and star of a beloved pasta sauce, plus it works wonders in braises, marinades, and no-churn ice creams. It's also the secret to bakery-caliber pie crusts with Insta-worthy layers and a tender texture. You may think the spirit isn't as useful for cooking and baking due to its neutral flavor, but plenty of baked treats could actually benefit from a splash of the stuff — shortbread cookies included.
Lisa Lotts of the Garlic & Zest food blog tipped us off when we spoke to her about mistakes everyone makes with vodka. She said that "1 to 2 tablespoons" of the liquor will soften shortbread dough and make it more workable without imparting any boozy flavor. "Much of the alcohol should evaporate during baking and leave you with light, crunchy, melt-on-your-tongue buttery shortbread," Lotts explained.
Experts agree that vodka makes dough more pliable and soft — pie, cookie, or otherwise. The vodka adds moisture, but because it doesn't develop gluten like water, it hydrates without turning the dough tough. Unlike liquors such as bourbon, rum, or brandy, vodka doesn't impart much flavor — it's mostly a textural enhancer. However, you can top the shortbread with a vodka-spiked glaze or frosting for a boozy note.
Vodka gives shortbread cookies extra moisture without overproducing gluten
When adding vodka to shortbread, 2 tablespoons is all you need for maximum tenderness. Once baked, the alcohol in the dough will evaporate before the water, giving the shortbread an early infusion of steam. This guarantees moist, flaky, light-as-air cookies.
According to Lisa Lotts, you don't need to break the bank for this trick to work. She told Mashed that she uses "a moderately priced 80-proof vodka" for cooking, and you could possibly go even cheaper for baked goods since they usually only need a small amount. That said, some folks may argue that if you wouldn't want to drink the vodka, don't add it to your food. Consider bartender-approved cheap vodka brands like Absolut or Sobieski.
Once you've selected your vodka, try this shortbread cookie recipe you'll make again and again. The ingredients — butter, sugar, flour, vanilla, and salt — are simple enough that you likely already have them on hand. Once you reach step three, try replacing half the water with vodka. If you use a different shortbread recipe, substitute a portion of the required liquid, be it milk or water, with the vodka, but cap it at 1 to 2 tablespoons, per Lotts' suggestion.