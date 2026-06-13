Do Aldi Products Contain MSG?

Back in 2015, Aldi established ingredient standards, a set of guidelines governing its brand-exclusive food products. The standards originally involved the removal of 13 synthetic colors, partially hydrogenated oils, and added MSG from its offerings, all in the name of meeting the demand for simpler food formulations. The standards continue to evolve, with as many as 44 additional ingredients lined up for removal by 2027 on top of a few other major changes with its private label products.

Does this mean Aldi's products have been completely MSG-free for over 10 years? Yes and no; there's a little bit of nuance to the matter. It's important to note Aldi specified it only removed added MSG from its products, and that's some fairly significant wording.

MSG is a naturally occurring compound in many foods, so any Aldi product that contains those foods as ingredients may still have some MSG in them. This includes ingredients like yeast extract, tomatoes, cheese, and mushrooms. The compound is so prevalent in what we eat that FDA guidelines state any products made with ingredients that naturally contain MSG can't be labeled as being MSG-free. If you want to avoid MSG altogether, you'll have to skip out on many common foods — including a bunch of Aldi products. But do you really want to stop munching on Aldi's cheap private-label cheeses?