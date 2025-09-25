Aldi Is Making A Major Change To Its Private Label Products
Aldi underwent some major changes in 2025, such as adding more stores and increasing sustainable packaging for its products. However, a recent announcement involving the chain's beloved private label brands is bound to turn some heads (and potentially ruffle some feathers). Instead of the 90 or so Aldi-exclusive brands that currently exist, the chain will merge many of its products into a single Aldi brand. This move will result in 26 distinct brands, while the rest will bear the name of the store instead.
That doesn't mean fan favorite brands are going away. According to a press release posted on the Aldi website, Specially Selected, Clancy's, and Simply Nature will remain, but they will feature text reading "an ALDI Original" on packaging to help shoppers delineate Aldi's store exclusives from other items. You rarely see name-brand products at Aldi because private label brands keep prices at the chain affordable. Thanks to their quality and reasonable prices, Aldi products have also developed a cult following. As such, changes are often met with lots of passionate opinions.
A rose by any other name (would taste as good)
From the hallowed Aisle of Shame to cost (and labor) saving shopping cart deposits, there are many unique features that set Aldi apart from other grocery stores. As much as customers love the chain, the feeling appears to be mutual where Aldi is concerned. In the press release announcing the impending packaging changes, Aldi stated that updates to store-exclusive brand names were implemented as a "direct response to customer feedback." Similarly, the store will begin using "shopper-given nicknames" for some products, including renaming the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets to Red Bag Chicken.
Clarity is a key component of the change, as Aldi wants customers to easily identify its exclusive brands when shopping. While diehard Aldi fans are already aware of the store's numerous exclusive brands, new shoppers might not be. According to Aldi, the full product update will likely take years to complete. However, new packaging may already be showing up in some stores. Along with brand changes, Aldi packaging will also be redesigned to better suit a modern aesthetic.