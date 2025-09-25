Aldi Is Making A Major Change To Its Private Label Products

Aldi underwent some major changes in 2025, such as adding more stores and increasing sustainable packaging for its products. However, a recent announcement involving the chain's beloved private label brands is bound to turn some heads (and potentially ruffle some feathers). Instead of the 90 or so Aldi-exclusive brands that currently exist, the chain will merge many of its products into a single Aldi brand. This move will result in 26 distinct brands, while the rest will bear the name of the store instead.

That doesn't mean fan favorite brands are going away. According to a press release posted on the Aldi website, Specially Selected, Clancy's, and Simply Nature will remain, but they will feature text reading "an ALDI Original" on packaging to help shoppers delineate Aldi's store exclusives from other items. You rarely see name-brand products at Aldi because private label brands keep prices at the chain affordable. Thanks to their quality and reasonable prices, Aldi products have also developed a cult following. As such, changes are often met with lots of passionate opinions.