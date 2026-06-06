Why Coffee In Italy Often Comes With A Shot Of Seltzer Water On The Side

It's no secret to most coffee fans that Italians take the drink quite seriously. Since it was first introduced in the 16th century, coffee, cafes, and traditions have played an important role in Italian culinary culture. Some of these longstanding traditions might be a bit inscrutable to modern drinkers, particularly those from outside the country. This includes one refreshing, but sometimes unexpected, accompaniment to coffee in Italy: sparkling seltzer water. The reason is linked to both a desire to improve the drinking experience and the pride many coffee shops take in its brew.

The small glass of fizzy water presented alongside the coffee (sometimes known as a sidecar) acts as a palate cleanser when drunk first, removing the aftertaste of anything the drinker imbibed or ingested beforehand. Carbonated water is particularly effective at this for a few reasons, starting with the bubbles themselves, which gently remove lingering flavors with its fizzing. Meanwhile, slight acidity helps cut through oily or strong leftover residue, while the absence of any flavor leaves the drinker's mouth primed to fully experience the coffee they're about to drink.

There's also an element of pride in ensuring the drinker's palate has been fully cleansed. The tradition dates back to long before standardized, mass-produced coffee was common, when many coffee shops served unique blends and roasts of its own. By properly eliminating previous aftertastes and flavors, shops could be sure the customer would experience the flavor and aroma profile of the brew in its entirety.