Fatburger's Massive XXXL Triple Kingburger Is One Of The Biggest Fast Food Burgers You Can Find

Fatburger is a West Coast gem with a big reputation. And we mean that literally, considering founder Lovie Yancey named the chain to reflect how large and filling its handhelds are. Its original burger stars a ⅓-pound beef patty, whereas ¼-pound burgers are typically the heftiest option at competing chains like McDonald's. Of all the oversized Fatburger sandwiches and burgers on the menu, the XXXL Triple Kingburger wears the crown.

This sandwich has been an iconic part of the Fatburger lineup for more than a decade. With 1½ pounds of beef, the handheld boasts three grilled patties on a toasted "sponge-dough" bun. It also comes with three slices of American, Swiss, or cheddar cheese (four in Canada). Depending on customizations, it contains 1,686 to 2,050 calories. The chain recommends ordering it with "The Works," meaning lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and pickles.

The XXXL's reputation precedes it, as competitive eaters seek it out to see how much they can scarf down. Meat lovers should try it for fun, too, considering it's a unique fast food burger everyone should try once. The Triple King Challenge demands that the customer consume the handheld in 30 minutes or less to score a certificate and a spot on the restaurant's Wall of Fame. Participating Canadian locations will give winners a coupon for a free King Burger when they return.