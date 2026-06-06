Fatburger's Massive XXXL Triple Kingburger Is One Of The Biggest Fast Food Burgers You Can Find
Fatburger is a West Coast gem with a big reputation. And we mean that literally, considering founder Lovie Yancey named the chain to reflect how large and filling its handhelds are. Its original burger stars a ⅓-pound beef patty, whereas ¼-pound burgers are typically the heftiest option at competing chains like McDonald's. Of all the oversized Fatburger sandwiches and burgers on the menu, the XXXL Triple Kingburger wears the crown.
This sandwich has been an iconic part of the Fatburger lineup for more than a decade. With 1½ pounds of beef, the handheld boasts three grilled patties on a toasted "sponge-dough" bun. It also comes with three slices of American, Swiss, or cheddar cheese (four in Canada). Depending on customizations, it contains 1,686 to 2,050 calories. The chain recommends ordering it with "The Works," meaning lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, mustard, relish, and pickles.
The XXXL's reputation precedes it, as competitive eaters seek it out to see how much they can scarf down. Meat lovers should try it for fun, too, considering it's a unique fast food burger everyone should try once. The Triple King Challenge demands that the customer consume the handheld in 30 minutes or less to score a certificate and a spot on the restaurant's Wall of Fame. Participating Canadian locations will give winners a coupon for a free King Burger when they return.
Fatburger's biggest burger towers over fast food competitors (and tastes divine)
Fatburger's XXXL Triple Kingburger is one of the biggest fast food burgers in history, eclipsing other chains' largest offerings. McDonald's biggest burger ever, the discontinued Big Arch, had ½ pound of beef, as does In-N-Out's quadruple-patty 4x4. Burger King's Triple Whopper and Dave's Triple at Wendy's each have ¾ of a pound of meat, only half that of Fatburger's XXXL Triple Kingburger.
Diners praise Fatburger for its fresh beef, cheese options, and milkshakes, but many are intimidated by the XXXL ("I don't think my heart could handle a meal like that," one Instagram user admitted). Folks who've tried it have shared rave reviews, though, despite the physical undertaking and inherent messiness. "This is ... one of the best burgers I've ever had," said YouTube food reviewer Peep THIS Out. "Oh man, it is a great and underrated burger! I enjoyed every bite of that crazy triple patty," Micah Baskir of the Burgerists YouTube channel wrote on Reddit after completing the challenge.
Want to try it? Fatburger has stores in 14 states, with most of its 90-plus locations spanning the West Coast and Southern U.S. So, it may be tough to find an XXXL Triple Kingburger depending on where you live, but it's worth it if you ever pass a location. It may become easier in the future, as QSR Magazine reports that Fatburger plans to open dozens of stores in Florida and Texas by 2035.