The Biggest Fast Food Burgers In History

Fast food hamburgers have been an icon of American ingenuity since they were popularized in 1948, following the post-World War II cultural boom. Since then, restaurants have transformed this simple sandwich in countless imaginative ways, including new and unusual topping combinations and ever-growing portion sizes. Today, this nonstop innovation has culminated in a whole new identity for hamburgers. What was once a tasty and convenient snack is now a symbol of the nation's insatiable hunger, and restaurant chains seem to be determined to constantly one-up each other.

The American public's desire for more meat on their plates inevitably led to the double hamburger. Before long, major fast food chains were selling triple hamburgers. And they didn't stop there. As portions still grow ever larger, it is clear that novelty burgers have become cemented into the culinary landscape. Now the trend has spread, and you can order a massive mountain of meat at fast food restaurants across the globe. Don't expect to see a return to normalcy anytime soon.

In recognition of this prolific trend, here are some of the biggest burgers ever offered on fast food menus in order of size. While some may look grotesque enough to pass as an eating challenge, you'll receive no accolades for finishing them. For every one of these meals, it is an invariable fact that the burger is the real prize. Read on to find out about the biggest and best burgers around.