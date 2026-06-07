Customer Reviews Call This Boston Deli's Italian Sandwich One Of The Best In America

Boston's North End is home to some of the most delectable Italian food on the East Coast. Since the late 1800s, Italian establishments have put the neighborhood on the map with incredible pizza, cannoli, and espresso alike. But when it comes to sandwiches, Monica's Mercato & Salumeria is tough to beat. In fact, reviewers say Monica's has the best Italian sub in Massachusetts.

The handheld goes beyond what's usually on an Italian sub. It's piled high with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, balsamic, hot peppers, and pickles. The sandwich is the most popular on the menu. If the $20 price tag seems steep, keep in mind that it's large enough for two (or even three) people to share without going hungry. There's often a line, but fans say it's worth the wait; some suggest calling ahead for pickup to reduce wait time).

Customers adore the sandwich, so much that Boston.com readers voted it the city's best Italian in 2021. "It's the best Italian sub in the country! It's huge and filled with the absolute best, fresh sliced meats. Worth the price and line!" writes one Yelp reviewer. "This is hands down the BEST sandwich I have ever eaten ... The meats and cheeses were so delicately sliced, and by their sheer fragrance, you could tell they were very fresh cuts. The bread was great, the sauces and veggies were the perfect amount, and the size of the sandwich was huge," raves another.