Customer Reviews Call This Boston Deli's Italian Sandwich One Of The Best In America
Boston's North End is home to some of the most delectable Italian food on the East Coast. Since the late 1800s, Italian establishments have put the neighborhood on the map with incredible pizza, cannoli, and espresso alike. But when it comes to sandwiches, Monica's Mercato & Salumeria is tough to beat. In fact, reviewers say Monica's has the best Italian sub in Massachusetts.
The handheld goes beyond what's usually on an Italian sub. It's piled high with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, balsamic, hot peppers, and pickles. The sandwich is the most popular on the menu. If the $20 price tag seems steep, keep in mind that it's large enough for two (or even three) people to share without going hungry. There's often a line, but fans say it's worth the wait; some suggest calling ahead for pickup to reduce wait time).
Customers adore the sandwich, so much that Boston.com readers voted it the city's best Italian in 2021. "It's the best Italian sub in the country! It's huge and filled with the absolute best, fresh sliced meats. Worth the price and line!" writes one Yelp reviewer. "This is hands down the BEST sandwich I have ever eaten ... The meats and cheeses were so delicately sliced, and by their sheer fragrance, you could tell they were very fresh cuts. The bread was great, the sauces and veggies were the perfect amount, and the size of the sandwich was huge," raves another.
Monica's Mercato customers have loved its sandwiches for more than 30 years
Monica's Mercato has served one of Boston's tastiest Italian sandwiches since 1995. Chalk it up to the imported cheeses and meats and house-made bread. Mercato is part of a larger restaurant group that manages a trattoria, pizzeria, and wine bar in the North End. It's run by three Argentinian brothers whose mom was raised in Italy. They inherited her love of Italian food, but the sandwich shop was the result of customer requests.
The Italian is far from the only sandwich on the menu. There's chicken Parmigiana with house marinara, caprese with fresh mozzarella, and multiple turkey numbers. Other staples include sausage and peppers, chicken pesto, and rosemary ham. Reviewers say the Italian with steak tips is also a must. The shop also sells salads for pairing.
Despite the fandom, some think Monica's could improve its Italian. "First time I came to Boston, I tried the Italian ... and thought it was the best sandwich I'd ever had ... it was much busier [the second] time, probably because it was a holiday weekend, and unfortunately ... the ratio was off and it didn't hit the way it did the last time," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The ingredients were great, but the bread ... was so lame. Not crunchy, ... soft, [and] tasteless," another lamented. "Good saturation of dressing, would prefer red wine vinegar over balsamic. Could use extra hots or banana peppers also," suggested a third.