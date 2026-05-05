These Are The Best Italian Subs In Every US State, According To Reviews

You might immediately think of New Jersey or New York when dreaming about a perfectly layered Italian sub. While that part of the United States definitely set a new standard, it was actually Portland, Maine, where the sandwich is said to have first originated — which is just to say that great Italian subs can be found in the most unexpected places.

Whether you're calling it a hoagie in Philadelphia or a grinder in the Midwest, the basic ingredients on any Italian sub remain the same: Cured meats like salami and pepperoni, nutty cheeses like Swiss and provolone, and fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato. The bread, however, is what can make or break the sandwich. The wrong type of bread is one of the big mistakes that can ruin the perfect Italian sub. Anything too crunchy, too tough, or too thin will make every bite feel off.

From fiery subs made with Calabrian chili mayo in Arkansas, to savory subs made with truffle mustard vinaigrette in Illinois, this is a list of the best Italian subs in every U.S. state.