These Are The Best Italian Subs In Every US State, According To Reviews
You might immediately think of New Jersey or New York when dreaming about a perfectly layered Italian sub. While that part of the United States definitely set a new standard, it was actually Portland, Maine, where the sandwich is said to have first originated — which is just to say that great Italian subs can be found in the most unexpected places.
Whether you're calling it a hoagie in Philadelphia or a grinder in the Midwest, the basic ingredients on any Italian sub remain the same: Cured meats like salami and pepperoni, nutty cheeses like Swiss and provolone, and fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato. The bread, however, is what can make or break the sandwich. The wrong type of bread is one of the big mistakes that can ruin the perfect Italian sub. Anything too crunchy, too tough, or too thin will make every bite feel off.
From fiery subs made with Calabrian chili mayo in Arkansas, to savory subs made with truffle mustard vinaigrette in Illinois, this is a list of the best Italian subs in every U.S. state.
Alabama: The Gurnee, Full Bellie Deli
Full Bellie Deli serves Alabama's best Italian sub. The Gurnee comes stacked with pepperoni, salami, ham, and provolone cheese, along with lettuce, bell peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives, and Italian dressing. It's described as "deliciously fresh" by one diner, and it's a sandwich favored by many across the Yellowhammer State.
facebook.com/people/Full-Bellie-Deli
(256) 770-4665
1009 Gurnee Ave., Anniston, AL 36201
Alaska: Italian, Fromagio's Artisan Cheese
If you're looking for a leveled-up Italian sub, head to Fromagio's Artisan Cheese in Anchorage. You won't just taste the best Italian sandwich in Anchorage — you'll taste the best Italian sandwich in your life. Claimed to be better than anything you'd get in New Jersey (or Italy for that matter), the Italian comes with any three types of charcuterie, fontal cheese, tomatoes, romaine, red onion, peperoncinis, and garlic aioli. What truly makes this sandwich stand out is the freshly-baked herbed sourdough focaccia it comes on.
(907) 691-5711
3555 Arctic Blvd., Ste C4, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Italian Stallion, Romanelli's Italian Deli
Romanelli's Italian Deli has an Italian sub that many consider the best in Arizona. The Italian Stallion is stuffed with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, served on your choice of bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and the famous Romanelli's Italian Dressing. It's "fresh, flavorful," and something you shouldn't pass up.
(602) 249-9030
3437 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051
Arkansas: The Zelli Italian, Zelli Deli
Zelli Deli has an Italian sub that's described as the "taste of Italy." The Zelli Italian is layered with salami, capicola, and sliced provolone, but what makes it stand out over the rest is the mortadella with pistachios — which is "mouthwateringly" rich. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Calabrian chili mayonnaise are then added for the final touch. Even though it's not stacked high with meats like other Italian subs, the flavor makes up for it.
(479) 318-2193
111 S. Main St., Ste A, Springdale, AR 72764
California: The Godmother, Bay Cities Italian Deli
The Godmother isn't just a sub in Southern California — it's a meal that locals drool over. Bay Cities Italian Deli builds this Los Angeles legend with prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese, all on freshly-baked bread. The Godmother is something you could eat for days on end and still never get sick of.
(310) 395-8279
1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401
Colorado: Carmine's Italian Combo, Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats and Deli
The best Italian sub in Colorado is found at Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats and Deli in the scenic Denver suburb of Lakewood. This old-school deli gives off Northeastern Italian vibes in the Centennial State. Make sure you're looking out for it, though, because you'd drive by if you didn't know it was there. Carmine's Italian Combo is made with capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, and provolone, but it's the perfectly chewy bread that makes this sub truly excellent.
(303) 985-3555
7585 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232
Connecticut: Italian Combo, Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market
The Italian Combo from Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market is a must-try when passing through North Haven. Made with mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, this sub is something worth waiting in line for. The place is authentically Italian, and this sandwich is everything you'd want from a sub.
(203) 248-4356
322 State St., North Haven, CT 06473
Delaware: Italian, Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches
While everything is highly raved about at Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches, the Italian sub sits on a level of its own. Made with freshly-sliced meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, and oil, Ioannoni's Italian can rival any sub found in the tristate area. And with its hearty bread, the sub will never be soggy.
(302) 322-5000
624 E. Basin Rd., New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Classic Italian Sandwich, Stasio's Italian Deli and Market
Head to Stasio's Italian Deli and Market for Florida's best Italian sub. The Classic Italian Sandwich is packed with ham, salami, provolone, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, and red onions, and topped with house Italian dressing. This Orlando hotspot has a classic deli feel that'll make you feel right at home.
instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli
(407) 277-7755
2320 E. Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Italian Battalion, Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs
If you're looking for an East Coast-style sub in Georgia, head to Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs, "one of the oldest sandwich shops" in the area. The Italian Battalion comes sky-high with ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, and provolone — and of course, you can get it loaded with all the fixings. This sub can curb any craving for a classic Italian sub.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Italian, EARL Hawaii
After eating breakfast like a local in Hawaii, head over to EARL Hawaii for a mainland-worthy sub. The Italian 12-inch is packed with ham, capicola, soppressata, salami, and fresh mozzarella, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, and a house-made Italian dressing blend. The sandwich itself is perfection, but the Italian dressing is what makes it stand out.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Italian Deli, Don and Charly's
Idaho is home to an Italian deli that serves "God tier sandwiches" that are the best you can find in the area. The Italian Deli is made with prosciutto, capicola, salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, and topped with romaine, tomato, peperoncinis, balsamic glaze, and an herb and garlic aioli. It's a place worthy of bringing your East Coast family to, and the Italian Deli is a sandwich that some claim is "what dreams are made of."
(208) 867-8895
103 N. 10th St., Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Mr. G, J.P. Graziano Grocery
Head to Chicago's Graziano Grocery for an Italian sub worthy of long lines, big crowds, and the title of the best sandwich you'll ever eat. Mr. G is the house specialty, and it's made with a base of provolone, hot soppressata, prosciutto, and Genoa salami. The toppings of signature truffle mustard balsamic vinaigrette, hot oil, marinated artichokes, fresh basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar, and oregano are what make it, though.
(312) 666-4587
901 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60607
Indiana: Batali, Goose The Market
Head to Indianapolis for an Italian sub so good it put Goose The Market on Indiana's flavortown map. The Batali is stacked with coppa, soppressata, capicola, and provolone, and then loaded up with mayonnaise, arrabbiata, romaine, pickled onions, and spicy giardiniera. After just one mouthwatering bite, you'll already be claiming it as your favorite sandwich ever.
(317) 924-4944
2503 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46205
Iowa: Knuckle Sandwich, Graziano Brothers
Graziano Brothers serves Iowa's best Italian sub, the Knuckle Sandwich. Made with coppa, hot soppressata, pepperoni, hot peppers, cheese, peperoncinis, and Italian dressing, this sub is every local's go-to when they're craving this tristate staple. No matter what you order here, Graziano Brothers knows Italian flavors and executes them perfectly.
(515) 244-7103
1601 S. Union St., Des Moines, IA 50315
Kansas: Beach Boy, La Fetta Delicatessen
Kansas might not come to mind when you're craving an Italian sub, but La Fetta Delicatessen has a menu of unique deli sandwiches that you'll want to try ASAP. The Beach Boy, in particular, comes highly recommended. Stacked with turkey, bacon, Swiss, spicy garlic aioli, avocado spread, red onion, tomatoes, greens, this unique sub is something you'll order again and again.
(913) 544-1010
14363 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66223
Kentucky: Italian, Lotsa Pasta
Lotsa Pasta is home of Kentucky's best Italian sub. Packed with salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a rosemary oregano oil, the Italian is a must-try if you're driving through the Louisville area. It's authentically Italian, and you'll want to savor every bite.
(502) 896-6361
3717 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40207
Louisiana: Muffuletta, Central Grocery and Deli
Louisiana plays by its own rules when it comes to food — and so does the best Italian sub in the state. Instead of a hoagie-style sandwich, the crown goes to the legendary Muffuletta from Central Grocery and Deli. Stuffed with ham, salami, mortadella, Swiss, and provolone, and topped with a signature pickled olive salad, this sandwich is big enough to feed a family of four, but tasty enough that you'll want to keep it all to yourself.
(504) 523-1620
923 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Italian, Mancini's Italian Deli
Head to Mancini's Italian Deli for Maine's best Italian sub. The Italian is made with Genoa salami, soppressata, mortadella, and provolone, and is leveled up with garlic aioli, hot cherry pepper spread, tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and pickles. Even people who visit from New Jersey are impressed by the unapologetic Italian flavor in this small-town New England village.
(207) 345-2570
5 Park St., Lewiston, ME 04240
Maryland: The Real Italian, Di Pasquale's
The Real Italian truly holds up to its name (and reputation) at Di Pasquale's, a long-lived Italian market and deli throughout the state of Maryland. The sub is stacked with salami, peppered ham, mortadella, capicola, and provolone. It's recommended to order it with everything, which includes olive oil, vinegar, a special blend of grated cheeses and spices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mild hot peppers. It's the bread that seals the deal, though.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Italian, Monica's Mercato & Salumeria
You can add Monica's Mercato & Salumeria to the list of must-try food stops in Boston. Known by locals as the best Italian sub in the city, the Italian is loaded with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, and provolone, and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, balsamic, hot peppers, and pickles. It's worth both the money and the wait.
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St., Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: 6 Layer Italian, The Original Gonella's
If you're looking for the best Italian sub in Michigan, head to The Original Gonella's. This Detroit deli serves a 6 Layer Italian that has locals coming in at least once a month. Packed with six layers of mixed meats and one layer of cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a homemade Italian dressing, this sub won't leave anyone disappointed with their order.
(313) 841-3500
295 Oakwood Blvd., Detroit, MI 48217
Minnesota: Italian Hero, Cossetta Alimentari
Head to St. Paul for the only place in Minnesota with an East Coast-approved Italian sub. The Italian Hero at Cossetta Alimentari is made with salami, prosciutto, mortadella, and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing, and served on a fresh baguette. It's the type of sandwich you'll be dreaming about long after eating it.
(651) 222-3476
211 7th St. W., St Paul, MN 55102
Mississippi: Monster Sub, Monster Subs & Sandwiches
Monster Subs & Sandwiches is where you'll find the best Italian sub in Mississippi — or maybe even the best Italian sub ever. The Monster Sub weighs in at one pound with your choice of meat and cheese. Choose between roast beef, turkey, ham, salami, and capicola, and then add whichever toppings your heart desires. Even if you don't think you like Italian subs, this place will change your mind.
1223 30th Ave. Suite A, Gulfport, MS 39501
Missouri: 7th Street Sicilian, Blues City Deli
Locals say the 7th Street Sicilian is the only Italian sub in Missouri worth waiting in line for. Found at Blues City Deli, this fan-favorite classic is layered high with salami, capicola, pepperoni, and provolone, then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, vinegar, and oil. The fresh bread makes the sandwich, though.
(314) 773-8225
2438 McNair Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: Zeppelin, Tagliare Delicatessen
If you ever find yourself driving through Montana while craving an Italian sub, head to Tagliare Delicatessen, where the menu reads more like the Billboard Hot 100, and the Zeppelin is the chart-topper. Piled high with turkey, salami, pastrami, and provolone, this sub doesn't hold back when it comes to big flavor. No matter what you order here, you're guaranteed to leave satisfied.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: Sid's Special, Sid's Deli and Subs
Ask any local in Nebraska where the best Italian sub is, and they'll point you to Sid's Deli and Subs in Lincoln. Sid's Special is made with cut-to-order ham, salami, and cheese, all piled onto the fluffiest bread you'll find in the Midwest. Order it dressed Sid's Way for the way this sub was intended to be devoured.
(402) 261-8471
3255 Cornhusker Hwy. Suite 4, Lincoln, NE 68504
Nevada: Spicy Italian Sub, Panino
Leave the Las Vegas casino buffets for another time, because the real jackpot lives at an authentic Italian deli on Decatur Boulevard. The Spicy Combo Italiano from Panino is massive, fresh, and worth writing your first Google Review about. Piled high with deli meat, spicy melted cheese, jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, spicy mayo, and mustard, this toasted sub is the one to bet on.
(702) 713-7565
6530 S. Decatur Blvd. #125, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Special Italian, Joe's Meat Shoppe
Head to the New Hampshire coast for the Granite State's best Italian sub. Joe's Meat Shoppe in North Hampton is a deli worth taking a detour for. The Special Italian has salami, capicola, and cheese, and it's recommended to get it fully loaded. You'll walk away from this seaside shop knowing you just had the best sandwich of your life.
(603) 964-6152
229 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton, NH 03862
New Jersey: #1, Cosmo's Italian Salumeria
There's no shortage of Italian subs in New Jersey, but one place slings out subs that reign above the rest. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria's #1 is a ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, and provolone loaded sub that'll quickly rise to the top of your must-order-again list.
instagram.com/cosmositaliansalumeria
(201) 342-8076
705 Main St., Hackensack, NJ 07601
New Mexico: The Joe D'Maggio, Tully's Italian Deli
There's an Italian sub in New Mexico worthy of being in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Joe D'Maggio from Tully's Italian Deli comes stacked with pastrami, ham, salami, and provolone, and topped with black olives, peppers, lettuce, and tomato. Diners say this sub truly knocks it out of the park, and will truly change the way you rate sandwiches going forward.
(505) 255-5370
1425 San Mateo Blvd. NE., Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: The Bomb, Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli
New York takes its Italian subs seriously, but one deli in Astoria has a reputation like no other. Kris & Charlie's Deli serves a legendary sub so good that you'll swear it's the best sandwich you'll ever eat. The Bomb comes piled sky-high with every deli meat and cheese you could imagine, and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, mustard, hot peppers, sweet peppers, oil, and vinegar.
(718) 278-9240
33-12 23rd Ave., Astoria, NY 11105
North Carolina: Italian Parts Unknown, The Half Downtown
While most people would be more interested in trying the Southern comfort foods you need to eat before you die, this North Carolina sandwich is worth switching things up for. The Italian Parts Unknown from The Half is stacked with deli meat, cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, and drizzled with oil, vinegar, and seasonings. It's fresh, flavorful, and keeps locals coming back again and again. Make sure you plan your trip for summer, though, because the Italian Parts Unknown is a seasonal specialty.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: Best Italian, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets
There's one Italian sub in North Dakota that rivals anything you'll find in the tri-state area. The Best Italian from Magic City Hoagies & Sweets has that name for a reason. With ham, salami, capicola, and cheese, this sub is said to be the best one around. And with portions so big, you'll be turning one sub into multiple meals.
(701) 839-4771
123 Main St. S., Minot, ND 58701
Ohio: Classic Italian Sub, India Oak Grill
If you're craving an Italian sub in Columbus, India Oak Grill is every local's go-to spot. The Classic Italian Sub starts with freshly baked bread, is then layered with salami, ham, and provolone, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, banana peppers, and Italian dressing. Between the massive amount of meat and the heavenly soft bread, this Italian sub is the best in Ohio.
(614) 261-9355
590 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43214
Oklahoma: Coolio, Trenchers Delicatessen
Trenchers Delicatessen is home to Oklahoma's best Italian sub — and quite possibly the best sandwich you'll ever have. The Coolio starts with layers of salami, mortadella, ham, and provolone, and then is topped with pepperoncinis, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Even sandwich connoisseurs say this sub is worth a detour for.
(918) 949-3788
2602 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114
Oregon: Italian, Picone's Quality Deli
As one of the best foodie cities in the US, Portland is home to some of the best food you can find. But one place in particular is home to an Italian sub worthy of East Coast roots. Picone's Quality Deli's Italian comes stacked with ham, salami, and provolone, but it's the toppings that take this sub to a Portland level. Between the sun-dried tomato and basil mayo and the hot pepper spread, this sub will be the tastiest one you'll ever have.
(503) 505-4409
5215 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203
Pennsylvania: Italian, Angelo's Pizzeria
In a city that takes its hoagies seriously, there's one place that stands out. Angelo's Pizzeria is not only known for slinging out the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, but also the best Italian subs. Made with salami, cortegina, hot capicola, imported ham, mild provolone, and fresh bread that takes each sub to another level, the Italian is helping Angelo's cement its city-wide legendary status.
angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com
(215) 922-0000
736 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island: Combination, Italian Corner
Head to Italian Corner in East Providence for an Italian sub locals can't get enough of. Described by many as the best grinder they've ever had, order the Combination for an authentic sub that'll take your taste buds to Flavortown. Made with salami, ham, hot capicola, and provolone cheese, Italian Corner is a place you'll want to go back to.
(401) 431-1737
10 Boyd Ave., East Providence, RI 02914
South Carolina: The Italian Godmother, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli
No need to head up North for a good Italian sub in the South. The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli's Italian Godmother proves that Columbia can throw down when it comes to a true deli classic. It's stacked with baked ham, roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing. And since South Carolina is known for its sweet staples, every sub comes with a cinnamon roll on the side.
(803) 465-4947
2617 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29223
South Dakota: #6, Gregg's Substation and Casino
Craving an old-school sub in South Dakota? Head to Gregg's Substation and Casino and order the #6. This Sioux Falls deli has been around for decades, and it's not hard to see why. Each sub is made with sliced-to-order meats and cheeses and includes the freshest ingredients. The #6 comes with ham, salami, and provolone, and you can dress it your way.
(605) 332-5454
1000 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: The Godson, Ingrassia & Sons Italian Deli
The Godson at Ingrassia & Sons Italian Deli is not just the best Italian sub in Tennessee — it's a must-stop sandwich experience. Made with soppressata, salami, mortadella, aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vinaigrette, and roasted peppers, this sub comes on a house-made seeded hero that truly makes this the perfect sandwich.
461 Humphreys St., Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: The Stallone, Tony's Italian Delicatessan
Head to Tony's Italian Delicatessen for a Texas-sized Italian sub worthy of being deemed the best sandwich you'll ever eat. The Stallone is stacked with capicola, ham, Genoa salami, soppressata, and provolone cheese, and topped with marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion, basil pesto, and oil. There's a reason this place was named Yelp's best restaurant.
Multiple locations
Utah: The Caputo, Caputo's Market & Deli
Walk into Caputo's Market & Deli, and you'll be transported to old-world Italy. From the shelves stacked high with Italian ingredients to the made-to-order sandwiches, this Utah destination feels like stepping back in time to a slower-paced way of life. And The Caputo reflects that perfectly. Stacked high with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, and balsamic, this sub will not disappoint.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Italian, Martone's Market & Café
Some might think maple creemee's should be Vermont's official food, but the Italian sub from Martone's Market & Café is just as worthy. Made with piles of salami, capicola, mortadella, and whatever toppings you choose, this sub is so big that you might have trouble fitting your mouth around it. This mom-and-pop shop is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing bite overlooking downtown Essex Junction.
(802) 878-8163
16 Main St., Essex Junction, VT 05452
Virginia: The Soprano, Polpetti
Polpetti is home to one of the most authentic subs you'll find in Virginia. The Soprano comes stacked with hot soppressata, capicola, ham, provolone, arugula, olive salad, red onion, vinaigrette, and mayo, and each bite gets better than the last. This sub is so good that it's said to make native-born Italians feel right at home.
(804) 505-3130
719 N. Meadow St., Richmond, VA 23220
Washington: Tat's Italian, Tat's Deli
Tat's Italian from Tat's Deli is a must-try if you find yourself in Seattle. Made with capicola, pepperham, salami, provolone, and both hot and sweet peppers, this Italian sub will remind you of East-Coast flavors. No other sandwich shop out west will even compare to what you find at Tat's
(206) 264-8287
159 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104
West Virginia: Merchants Real Italian, Merchants Deli Grill
Head to Merchants Deli Grill for the best Italian sub in West Virginia. Merchants Real Italian is a 12-inch sub made with ham, pepperoni, three kinds of salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, sweet peppers, and Italian dressing. The ingredients are as fresh as they get, and you'll want to stop in every time you're in the area.
(304) 860-1016
167 Beaver Plaza, Beaver, WV 25813
Wisconsin: Italian Sub, Fraboni's Italian Specialties & Delicatessen
The best Italian sub in Wisconsin is found at Fraboni's Italian Specialties & Delicatessen in the charming lakeside city of Monona. This specialty deli has a lot of sandwiches to choose from, but the Classic #1 is what you'll daydream about. Made with Genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and a legendary sub sauce, Fraboni's is a must-visit.
(608) 222-6632
108 Owen Rd., Monona, WI 53716
Wyoming: Italian Sub, Creekside Market
Creekside Market serves up sandwiches that locals claim are the best in the area. And the Italian Sub is no exception. Stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing, this sub is big enough to split between two people.
(307) 733-7926
545 N. Cache St., Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To find the best Italian sub in every state, according to reviews, we looked through thousands of online reviews and recommendations from Google and Yelp to see which sandwiches people couldn't stop raving about. Specifically, we focused on sandwiches with consistently high praise, as well as a high volume of diners backing up that praise. It was important to us that these Italian subs weren't just outliers — they were clear favorites by the majority of diners.