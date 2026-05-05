These Are The Best Italian Subs In Every US State, According To Reviews

By Kelsey Juntwait
Italian sub sandwich stuffed with deli meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a white plate Hope Phillips/Shutterstock

You might immediately think of New Jersey or New York when dreaming about a perfectly layered Italian sub. While that part of the United States definitely set a new standard, it was actually Portland, Maine, where the sandwich is said to have first originated — which is just to say that great Italian subs can be found in the most unexpected places.

Whether you're calling it a hoagie in Philadelphia or a grinder in the Midwest, the basic ingredients on any Italian sub remain the same: Cured meats like salami and pepperoni, nutty cheeses like Swiss and provolone, and fresh toppings like lettuce and tomato. The bread, however, is what can make or break the sandwich. The wrong type of bread is one of the big mistakes that can ruin the perfect Italian sub. Anything too crunchy, too tough, or too thin will make every bite feel off.

From fiery subs made with Calabrian chili mayo in Arkansas, to savory subs made with truffle mustard vinaigrette in Illinois, this is a list of the best Italian subs in every U.S. state.

Alabama: The Gurnee, Full Bellie Deli

An open-faced Italian sub on a roll piled with deli meats, topped with shredded lettuce and peppers, served in a tray with a bag of Voodoo chips, a wrapped cookie, and a foam cup Tim Zimmerman / Google

Full Bellie Deli serves Alabama's best Italian sub. The Gurnee comes stacked with pepperoni, salami, ham, and provolone cheese, along with lettuce, bell peppers, onions, banana peppers, black olives, and Italian dressing. It's described as "deliciously fresh" by one diner, and it's a sandwich favored by many across the Yellowhammer State.

facebook.com/people/Full-Bellie-Deli

(256) 770-4665

1009 Gurnee Ave., Anniston, AL 36201

Alaska: Italian, Fromagio's Artisan Cheese

An Italian sandwich cut in half, layered with deli meats, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served on deli paper with a cookie on the side Scott Jablonski / Google

If you're looking for a leveled-up Italian sub, head to Fromagio's Artisan Cheese in Anchorage. You won't just taste the best Italian sandwich in Anchorage — you'll taste the best Italian sandwich in your life. Claimed to be better than anything you'd get in New Jersey (or Italy for that matter), the Italian comes with any three types of charcuterie, fontal cheese, tomatoes, romaine, red onion, peperoncinis, and garlic aioli. What truly makes this sandwich stand out is the freshly-baked herbed sourdough focaccia it comes on.

fromagioscheese.com

(907) 691-5711

3555 Arctic Blvd., Ste C4, Anchorage, AK 99503

Arizona: Italian Stallion, Romanelli's Italian Deli

A halved Italian sub on a roll filled with layers of deli meats, cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and thinly sliced red onions Paul M / Google

Romanelli's Italian Deli has an Italian sub that many consider the best in Arizona. The Italian Stallion is stuffed with ham, capicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese, served on your choice of bread and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and the famous Romanelli's Italian Dressing. It's "fresh, flavorful," and something you shouldn't pass up.

romanellisitaliandeli.com

(602) 249-9030

3437 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85051

Arkansas: The Zelli Italian, Zelli Deli

A close-up of an Italian sub showing layers of salami, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, and dressing on a soft roll Alexis Jaime / Google

Zelli Deli has an Italian sub that's described as the "taste of Italy." The Zelli Italian is layered with salami, capicola, and sliced provolone, but what makes it stand out over the rest is the mortadella with pistachios — which is "mouthwateringly" rich. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Calabrian chili mayonnaise are then added for the final touch. Even though it's not stacked high with meats like other Italian subs, the flavor makes up for it.

zellipasta.com

(479) 318-2193

111 S. Main St., Ste A, Springdale, AR 72764

California: The Godmother, Bay Cities Italian Deli

A hand holding half of an Italian sub filled with deli meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and chopped pickles, with chips and the other half of the sandwich in the background Hayley Di Naso / Google

The Godmother isn't just a sub in Southern California — it's a meal that locals drool over. Bay Cities Italian Deli builds this Los Angeles legend with prosciutto, ham, capicola, mortadella, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese, all on freshly-baked bread. The Godmother is something you could eat for days on end and still never get sick of.

baycitiesitaliandeli.com

(310) 395-8279

1517 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90401

Colorado: Carmine's Italian Combo, Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats and Deli

A half Italian sub on a roll filled with layers of deli meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, and sliced onions Ashley Zimmerman / Google

The best Italian sub in Colorado is found at Carmine Lonardo's Specialty Meats and Deli in the scenic Denver suburb of Lakewood. This old-school deli gives off Northeastern Italian vibes in the Centennial State. Make sure you're looking out for it, though, because you'd drive by if you didn't know it was there. Carmine's Italian Combo is made with capicola, salami, pepperoni, ham, and provolone, but it's the perfectly chewy bread that makes this sub truly excellent.

carminelonardosdeli.com

(303) 985-3555

7585 W. Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO 80232

Connecticut: Italian Combo, Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market

Two halves of an Italian sub with layers of salami, ham, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce, and black olives on a soft roll Len Hahn / Google

The Italian Combo from Liuzzi Gourmet Food Market is a must-try when passing through North Haven. Made with mortadella, capicola, soppressata, provolone, lettuce, and tomato, this sub is something worth waiting in line for. The place is authentically Italian, and this sandwich is everything you'd want from a sub.

liuzzimarket.com

(203) 248-4356

322 State St., North Haven, CT 06473

Delaware: Italian, Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches

A plated Italian sub cut into halves, packed with slices of turkey, ham, salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes, seasoned with herbs and black pepper Chrissie B. / Google

While everything is highly raved about at Ioannoni's Specialty Sandwiches, the Italian sub sits on a level of its own. Made with freshly-sliced meats, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoning, and oil, Ioannoni's Italian can rival any sub found in the tristate area. And with its hearty bread, the sub will never be soggy.

ioannonis.com

(302) 322-5000

624 E. Basin Rd., New Castle, DE 19720

Florida: Classic Italian Sandwich, Stasio's Italian Deli and Market

A halved Italian sub on a roll with slices of salami, ham, and provolone, layered with tomatoes and shredded lettuce Orlandovips / Google

Head to Stasio's Italian Deli and Market for Florida's best Italian sub. The Classic Italian Sandwich is packed with ham, salami, provolone, marinated tomatoes, lettuce, and red onions, and topped with house Italian dressing. This Orlando hotspot has a classic deli feel that'll make you feel right at home.

instagram.com/stasiositaliandeli

(407) 277-7755

2320 E. Robinson St., Orlando, FL 32803

Georgia: Italian Battalion, Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs

Two halves of an Italian sub with layers of deli meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes emaildeez / Reddit

If you're looking for an East Coast-style sub in Georgia, head to Baldinos Giant Jersey Subs, "one of the oldest sandwich shops" in the area. The Italian Battalion comes sky-high with ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, and provolone — and of course, you can get it loaded with all the fixings. This sub can curb any craving for a classic Italian sub.

baldinos.us

Multiple locations

Hawaii: Italian, EARL Hawaii

A hand holding anItalian sub, filled with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, greens, and a dressing Anna Fong / Google

After eating breakfast like a local in Hawaii, head over to EARL Hawaii for a mainland-worthy sub. The Italian 12-inch is packed with ham, capicola, soppressata, salami, and fresh mozzarella, and topped with mayo, lettuce, tomato, sweet peppers, cherry peppers, and a house-made Italian dressing blend. The sandwich itself is perfection, but the Italian dressing is what makes it stand out.

earlhawaii.com

Multiple locations

Idaho: Italian Deli, Don and Charly's

A hand holding half of an Italian sub stacked with salami, ham, shredded lettuce, and a bright orange dressing on soft bread Mark Hargis / Google

Idaho is home to an Italian deli that serves "God tier sandwiches" that are the best you can find in the area. The Italian Deli is made with prosciutto, capicola, salami, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, and topped with romaine, tomato, peperoncinis, balsamic glaze, and an herb and garlic aioli. It's a place worthy of bringing your East Coast family to, and the Italian Deli is a sandwich that some claim is "what dreams are made of."

donandcharlys.com

(208) 867-8895

103 N. 10th St., Boise, ID 83702

Illinois: Mr. G, J.P. Graziano Grocery

Two halves of an Italian sub on a plate, packed with salami, ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, and a chunky relish-style topping Amo Cenare / Google

Head to Chicago's Graziano Grocery for an Italian sub worthy of long lines, big crowds, and the title of the best sandwich you'll ever eat. Mr. G is the house specialty, and it's made with a base of provolone, hot soppressata, prosciutto, and Genoa salami. The toppings of signature truffle mustard balsamic vinaigrette, hot oil, marinated artichokes, fresh basil, lettuce, red wine vinegar, and oregano are what make it, though.

jpgraziano.com

(312) 666-4587

901 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL 60607

Indiana: Batali, Goose The Market

A cut Italian sandwich wrapped in paper, showing a packed cross-section of cured meats, cheese, pickled vegetables, and dressing soaked into the bread Kenzie Ravenwood / Google

Head to Indianapolis for an Italian sub so good it put Goose The Market on Indiana's flavortown map. The Batali is stacked with coppa, soppressata, capicola, and provolone, and then loaded up with mayonnaise, arrabbiata, romaine, pickled onions, and spicy giardiniera. After just one mouthwatering bite, you'll already be claiming it as your favorite sandwich ever.

goosethemarket.com

(317) 924-4944

2503 N. Delaware St., Indianapolis, IN 46205

Iowa: Knuckle Sandwich, Graziano Brothers

A loaded Italian sub on a long roll stacked with layers of pepperoni, salami, provolone, tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and oil Matt Zeidi / Google

Graziano Brothers serves Iowa's best Italian sub, the Knuckle Sandwich. Made with coppa, hot soppressata, pepperoni, hot peppers, cheese, peperoncinis, and Italian dressing, this sub is every local's go-to when they're craving this tristate staple. No matter what you order here, Graziano Brothers knows Italian flavors and executes them perfectly.

grazianobrothers.com

(515) 244-7103

1601 S. Union St., Des Moines, IA 50315

Kansas: Beach Boy, La Fetta Delicatessen

A halved Italian sub on a crusty roll filled with sliced turkey, cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato Alan Cooke / Google

Kansas might not come to mind when you're craving an Italian sub, but La Fetta Delicatessen has a menu of unique deli sandwiches that you'll want to try ASAP. The Beach Boy, in particular, comes highly recommended. Stacked with turkey, bacon, Swiss, spicy garlic aioli, avocado spread, red onion, tomatoes, greens, this unique sub is something you'll order again and again.

lafettadeli.com

(913) 544-1010

14363 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66223

Kentucky: Italian, Lotsa Pasta

An open Italian sub with layers of pepperoni, provolone, sliced red onion, tomato, and chopped lettuce Karen Craig / Google

Lotsa Pasta is home of Kentucky's best Italian sub. Packed with salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and a rosemary oregano oil, the Italian is a must-try if you're driving through the Louisville area. It's authentically Italian, and you'll want to savor every bite.

lotsapastalouisville.com

(502) 896-6361

3717 Lexington Rd., Louisville, KY 40207

Louisiana: Muffuletta, Central Grocery and Deli

A close-up of an Italian sandwich on airy focaccia filled with layers of salami, ham, and provolone, topped with chopped pickled vegetables and herbs Frank Fazzalari / Google

Louisiana plays by its own rules when it comes to food — and so does the best Italian sub in the state. Instead of a hoagie-style sandwich, the crown goes to the legendary Muffuletta from Central Grocery and Deli. Stuffed with ham, salami, mortadella, Swiss, and provolone, and topped with a signature pickled olive salad, this sandwich is big enough to feed a family of four, but tasty enough that you'll want to keep it all to yourself.

centralgrocery.com

(504) 523-1620

923 Decatur St., New Orleans, LA 70116

Maine: Italian, Mancini's Italian Deli

A cross-section of an Italian sub packed with layers of deli meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, and red pepper spread Matt Morrill / Google

Head to Mancini's Italian Deli for Maine's best Italian sub. The Italian is made with Genoa salami, soppressata, mortadella, and provolone, and is leveled up with garlic aioli, hot cherry pepper spread, tomatoes, red onion, romaine lettuce, and pickles. Even people who visit from New Jersey are impressed by the unapologetic Italian flavor in this small-town New England village.

mancinisitaliandeli.com

(207) 345-2570

5 Park St., Lewiston, ME 04240

Maryland: The Real Italian, Di Pasquale's

Two halves of an Italian sub held in hand, showing thick layers of ham, salami, provolone, shredded lettuce, tomato, and dressing David Ruvolo / Google

The Real Italian truly holds up to its name (and reputation) at Di Pasquale's, a long-lived Italian market and deli throughout the state of Maryland. The sub is stacked with salami, peppered ham, mortadella, capicola, and provolone. It's recommended to order it with everything, which includes olive oil, vinegar, a special blend of grated cheeses and spices, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mild hot peppers. It's the bread that seals the deal, though.

dipasquales.com

Multiple locations

Massachusetts: Italian, Monica's Mercato & Salumeria

Two halves of an Italian sub on a crusty roll, filled with layers of deli meat and cheese, lettuce, and dressing Jea Kim/Google

You can add Monica's Mercato & Salumeria to the list of must-try food stops in Boston. Known by locals as the best Italian sub in the city, the Italian is loaded with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, and provolone, and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, balsamic, hot peppers, and pickles. It's worth both the money and the wait.

monicasnorthend.com

(617) 742-4101

130 Salem St., Boston, MA 02113

Michigan: 6 Layer Italian, The Original Gonella's

A halved Italian sub on a soft roll, layered with deli meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions Tom Cruise/Google

If you're looking for the best Italian sub in Michigan, head to The Original Gonella's. This Detroit deli serves a 6 Layer Italian that has locals coming in at least once a month. Packed with six layers of mixed meats and one layer of cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and a homemade Italian dressing, this sub won't leave anyone disappointed with their order.

gonellas.com

(313) 841-3500

295 Oakwood Blvd., Detroit, MI 48217

Minnesota: Italian Hero, Cossetta Alimentari

Two Italian sub halves filled with deli meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onions, served with a side of pickled vegetables Josiah Olson/Google

Head to St. Paul for the only place in Minnesota with an East Coast-approved Italian sub. The Italian Hero at Cossetta Alimentari is made with salami, prosciutto, mortadella, and provolone, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and Italian dressing, and served on a fresh baguette. It's the type of sandwich you'll be dreaming about long after eating it.

cossettas.com

(651) 222-3476

211 7th St. W., St Paul, MN 55102

Mississippi: Monster Sub, Monster Subs & Sandwiches

A close-up of an Italian sub held in a hand, loaded with layers of deli meats and cheese, lettuce, tomato, and banana peppers Cristie Mitchell/Google

Monster Subs & Sandwiches is where you'll find the best Italian sub in Mississippi — or maybe even the best Italian sub ever. The Monster Sub weighs in at one pound with your choice of meat and cheese. Choose between roast beef, turkey, ham, salami, and capicola, and then add whichever toppings your heart desires. Even if you don't think you like Italian subs, this place will change your mind.

monstersubssandwiches.com

1223 30th Ave. Suite A, Gulfport, MS 39501

Missouri: 7th Street Sicilian, Blues City Deli

An Italian sub on a soft roll filled with deli meat and cheese, lettuce, and tomato, sliced in half Steve Gubin/Google

Locals say the 7th Street Sicilian is the only Italian sub in Missouri worth waiting in line for. Found at Blues City Deli, this fan-favorite classic is layered high with salami, capicola, pepperoni, and provolone, then topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, vinegar, and oil. The fresh bread makes the sandwich, though.

bluescitydeli.com

(314) 773-8225

2438 McNair Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104

Montana: Zeppelin, Tagliare Delicatessen

Two halves of an Italian sub stacked in hand, with layers of deli meats, cheese, tomato, and lettuce on a crusty roll Tagliare Delicatessen/Facebook

If you ever find yourself driving through Montana while craving an Italian sub, head to Tagliare Delicatessen, where the menu reads more like the Billboard Hot 100, and the Zeppelin is the chart-topper. Piled high with turkey, salami, pastrami, and provolone, this sub doesn't hold back when it comes to big flavor. No matter what you order here, you're guaranteed to leave satisfied.

tagliaredelicatessen.com

Multiple locations

Nebraska: Sid's Special, Sid's Deli and Subs

Two halves of an Italian sub on a soft roll, stacked with layers of deli meats, cheese, and lettuce, served on a white paper plate Zane Malson/Google

Ask any local in Nebraska where the best Italian sub is, and they'll point you to Sid's Deli and Subs in Lincoln. Sid's Special is made with cut-to-order ham, salami, and cheese, all piled onto the fluffiest bread you'll find in the Midwest. Order it dressed Sid's Way for the way this sub was intended to be devoured.

(402) 261-8471

3255 Cornhusker Hwy. Suite 4, Lincoln, NE 68504

Nevada: Spicy Italian Sub, Panino

A halved Italian sub on a crusty roll, layered with deli meats, lettuce, chopped vegetables, and melted cheese on deli paper M/Google

Leave the Las Vegas casino buffets for another time, because the real jackpot lives at an authentic Italian deli on Decatur Boulevard. The Spicy Combo Italiano from Panino is massive, fresh, and worth writing your first Google Review about. Piled high with deli meat, spicy melted cheese, jalapeños, peppers, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, spicy mayo, and mustard, this toasted sub is the one to bet on.

instagram.com/paninolasvegas

(702) 713-7565

6530 S. Decatur Blvd. #125, Las Vegas, NV 89118

New Hampshire: Special Italian, Joe's Meat Shoppe

Two cut pieces of an Italian sub on a soft roll, filled with folded deli meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion Katie Crenshaw/Google

Head to the New Hampshire coast for the Granite State's best Italian sub. Joe's Meat Shoppe in North Hampton is a deli worth taking a detour for. The Special Italian has salami, capicola, and cheese, and it's recommended to get it fully loaded. You'll walk away from this seaside shop knowing you just had the best sandwich of your life.

joesmeatshoppe.com

(603) 964-6152

229 Atlantic Ave., North Hampton, NH 03862

New Jersey: #1, Cosmo's Italian Salumeria

Two halves of an Italian sub on crusty bread, layered with deli meats and cheese, lettuce, red onion, and sweet peppers JC DeGrizz/Google

There's no shortage of Italian subs in New Jersey, but one place slings out subs that reign above the rest. Cosmo's Italian Salumeria's #1 is a ham, salami, soppressata, capicola, mozzarella, and provolone loaded sub that'll quickly rise to the top of your must-order-again list.

instagram.com/cosmositaliansalumeria

(201) 342-8076

705 Main St., Hackensack, NJ 07601

New Mexico: The Joe D'Maggio, Tully's Italian Deli

An Italian sub with deli meats, cheese, tomato, lettuce, and bright yellow banana peppers, served in a basket lined with Boar's Head paper alongside a bag of jalapeño chips and a drink Jennifer Isabel Guzmán/Google

There's an Italian sub in New Mexico worthy of being in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The Joe D'Maggio from Tully's Italian Deli comes stacked with pastrami, ham, salami, and provolone, and topped with black olives, peppers, lettuce, and tomato. Diners say this sub truly knocks it out of the park, and will truly change the way you rate sandwiches going forward.

tullysdeli.com

(505) 255-5370

1425 San Mateo Blvd. NE., Albuquerque, NM 87110

New York: The Bomb, Sal, Kris & Charlie's Deli

A close-up of a halved Italian sub stacked with layers of deli meats, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo and mustard as condiments Ravi Lall/Google

New York takes its Italian subs seriously, but one deli in Astoria has a reputation like no other. Kris & Charlie's Deli serves a legendary sub so good that you'll swear it's the best sandwich you'll ever eat. The Bomb comes piled sky-high with every deli meat and cheese you could imagine, and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, mustard, hot peppers, sweet peppers, oil, and vinegar.

salkrisandcharlies.com

(718) 278-9240

33-12 23rd Ave., Astoria, NY 11105

North Carolina: Italian Parts Unknown, The Half Downtown

A crusty Italian sub piled high deli meats and cheese, tomato, and finely shredded lettuce, with a toothpick holding it together thehalfbev/Instagram

While most people would be more interested in trying the Southern comfort foods you need to eat before you die, this North Carolina sandwich is worth switching things up for. The Italian Parts Unknown from The Half is stacked with deli meat, cheese, tomato, shredded lettuce, and drizzled with oil, vinegar, and seasonings. It's fresh, flavorful, and keeps locals coming back again and again. Make sure you plan your trip for summer, though, because the Italian Parts Unknown is a seasonal specialty.

thehalfbev.com

Multiple locations

North Dakota: Best Italian, Magic City Hoagies & Sweets

An Italian sub with layers of deli meats and provolone, lettuce, tomato, and peppers, with a slice of salami folded over the top to keep everything inside Magic City Hoagies & Sweets/Google

There's one Italian sub in North Dakota that rivals anything you'll find in the tri-state area. The Best Italian from Magic City Hoagies & Sweets has that name for a reason. With ham, salami, capicola, and cheese, this sub is said to be the best one around. And with portions so big, you'll be turning one sub into multiple meals.

magiccityhoagies.com

(701) 839-4771

123 Main St. S., Minot, ND 58701

Ohio: Classic Italian Sub, India Oak Grill

A toasted Italian sub on a sesame-seeded roll filled with deli meats, cheese, lettuce, and tomato Cefcef Cefcef/Google

If you're craving an Italian sub in Columbus, India Oak Grill is every local's go-to spot. The Classic Italian Sub starts with freshly baked bread, is then layered with salami, ham, and provolone, and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, banana peppers, and Italian dressing. Between the massive amount of meat and the heavenly soft bread, this Italian sub is the best in Ohio.

indiaoakbar.com

(614) 261-9355

590 Oakland Park Ave., Columbus, OH 43214

Oklahoma: Coolio, Trenchers Delicatessen

An Italian sub cut in half, showcasing tightly stacked deli meats and cheese with shredded lettuce, and tomato Korah Loyd/Google

Trenchers Delicatessen is home to Oklahoma's best Italian sub — and quite possibly the best sandwich you'll ever have. The Coolio starts with layers of salami, mortadella, ham, and provolone, and then is topped with pepperoncinis, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Even sandwich connoisseurs say this sub is worth a detour for.

trenchersdeli.com

(918) 949-3788

2602 S. Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74114

Oregon: Italian, Picone's Quality Deli

An Italian sub cut in half, showcasing deli meats and cheese with shredded lettuce, and tomato Korah Loyd/Google

As one of the best foodie cities in the US, Portland is home to some of the best food you can find. But one place in particular is home to an Italian sub worthy of East Coast roots. Picone's Quality Deli's Italian comes stacked with ham, salami, and provolone, but it's the toppings that take this sub to a Portland level. Between the sun-dried tomato and basil mayo and the hot pepper spread, this sub will be the tastiest one you'll ever have.

piconesqualitydeli.com

(503) 505-4409

5215 N. Lombard St., Portland, OR 97203

Pennsylvania: Italian, Angelo's Pizzeria

An Italian sub cut into two portions, loaded with deli meats, shredded lettuce, tomato, and slices of red onion J B/Google

In a city that takes its hoagies seriously, there's one place that stands out. Angelo's Pizzeria is not only known for slinging out the best cheesesteaks in Philadelphia, but also the best Italian subs. Made with salami, cortegina, hot capicola, imported ham, mild provolone, and fresh bread that takes each sub to another level, the Italian is helping Angelo's cement its city-wide legendary status.

angelospizzeriasouthphiladelphia.com

(215) 922-0000

736 S. 9th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

Rhode Island: Combination, Italian Corner

An Italian sub on a soft roll with thin layers of deli meats and cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato on a red plate Home Is A Kitchen/Facebook

Head to Italian Corner in East Providence for an Italian sub locals can't get enough of. Described by many as the best grinder they've ever had, order the Combination for an authentic sub that'll take your taste buds to Flavortown. Made with salami, ham, hot capicola, and provolone cheese, Italian Corner is a place you'll want to go back to.

italiancorner-ri.com

(401) 431-1737

10 Boyd Ave., East Providence, RI 02914

South Carolina: The Italian Godmother, The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli

A deli tray with an Italian sub filled with meats, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on toasted bread, served alongside chips, dipping sauces, pickles, and a cinnamon roll Tyler Clark/Google

No need to head up North for a good Italian sub in the South. The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli's Italian Godmother proves that Columbia can throw down when it comes to a true deli classic. It's stacked with baked ham, roasted turkey, Genoa salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and creamy Italian dressing. And since South Carolina is known for its sweet staples, every sub comes with a cinnamon roll on the side.

thecinnamonrolldeli.com

(803) 465-4947

2617 Devine St., Columbia, SC 29223

South Dakota: #6, Gregg's Substation and Casino

A thick-cut Italian sub sliced in half, stacked with layers of deli meats and cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and onions on a soft roll Zach Gilbert/Google

Craving an old-school sub in South Dakota? Head to Gregg's Substation and Casino and order the #6. This Sioux Falls deli has been around for decades, and it's not hard to see why. Each sub is made with sliced-to-order meats and cheeses and includes the freshest ingredients. The #6 comes with ham, salami, and provolone, and you can dress it your way.

greggssubstation.com

(605) 332-5454

1000 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Tennessee: The Godson, Ingrassia & Sons Italian Deli

A long sesame-seeded Italian sub filled with deli meats, provolone, shredded lettuce, and bright red roasted peppers Parsa/Google

The Godson at Ingrassia & Sons Italian Deli is not just the best Italian sub in Tennessee — it's a must-stop sandwich experience. Made with soppressata, salami, mortadella, aged provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vinaigrette, and roasted peppers, this sub comes on a house-made seeded hero that truly makes this the perfect sandwich.

ingrassiaandsons.com

461 Humphreys St., Nashville, TN 37203

Texas: The Stallone, Tony's Italian Delicatessan

A toasted Italian sub in a takeout container, layered with deli meats, melted cheese, and pesto robert puig/Google

Head to Tony's Italian Delicatessen for a Texas-sized Italian sub worthy of being deemed the best sandwich you'll ever eat. The Stallone is stacked with capicola, ham, Genoa salami, soppressata, and provolone cheese, and topped with marinated Roma tomatoes, red onion, basil pesto, and oil. There's a reason this place was named Yelp's best restaurant.

tonysitaliandelicatessen.com

Multiple locations

Utah: The Caputo, Caputo's Market & Deli

An Italian sub cut in half on deli paper, packed with deli meats, lettuce, and tomato with a light drizzle of dressing Christian Raymond/Google

Walk into Caputo's Market & Deli, and you'll be transported to old-world Italy. From the shelves stacked high with Italian ingredients to the made-to-order sandwiches, this Utah destination feels like stepping back in time to a slower-paced way of life. And The Caputo reflects that perfectly. Stacked high with prosciutto, mortadella, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, olive oil, and balsamic, this sub will not disappoint.

caputos.com

Multiple locations

Vermont: Italian, Martone's Market & Café

A close-up of an Italian sub loaded with deli meat, cheese, and lettuce on a soft roll Stosh Kowalski/Google

Some might think maple creemee's should be Vermont's official food, but the Italian sub from Martone's Market & Café is just as worthy. Made with piles of salami, capicola, mortadella, and whatever toppings you choose, this sub is so big that you might have trouble fitting your mouth around it. This mom-and-pop shop is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing bite overlooking downtown Essex Junction.

martonesmarket.com

(802) 878-8163

16 Main St., Essex Junction, VT 05452

Virginia: The Soprano, Polpetti

An Italian sub with layers of deli meats, cheese, lettuce, and oil on a crusty roll Christopher Robin/Google

Polpetti is home to one of the most authentic subs you'll find in Virginia. The Soprano comes stacked with hot soppressata, capicola, ham, provolone, arugula, olive salad, red onion, vinaigrette, and mayo, and each bite gets better than the last. This sub is so good that it's said to make native-born Italians feel right at home.

polpettiitalian.com

(804) 505-3130

719 N. Meadow St., Richmond, VA 23220

Washington: Tat's Italian, Tat's Deli

A close-up cross-section of an Italian sub with deli meats, lettuce, tomato, and mayo packed tightly inside a soft roll Tat's Deli/Facebook

Tat's Italian from Tat's Deli is a must-try if you find yourself in Seattle. Made with capicola, pepperham, salami, provolone, and both hot and sweet peppers, this Italian sub will remind you of East-Coast flavors. No other sandwich shop out west will even compare to what you find at Tat's

tatsdeli.com

(206) 264-8287

159 Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98104

West Virginia: Merchants Real Italian, Merchants Deli Grill

A crusty Italian sub cut in half, packed with deli meats and cheese, lettuce, tomato, and bright yellow banana peppers Merchants Deli Grill/Facebook

Head to Merchants Deli Grill for the best Italian sub in West Virginia. Merchants Real Italian is a 12-inch sub made with ham, pepperoni, three kinds of salami, mortadella, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, sweet peppers, and Italian dressing. The ingredients are as fresh as they get, and you'll want to stop in every time you're in the area.

merchantsdeligrill.com

(304) 860-1016

167 Beaver Plaza, Beaver, WV 25813

Wisconsin: Italian Sub, Fraboni's Italian Specialties & Delicatessen

An Italian sub cut in half, showing layers of deli meats, cheese, and lettuce Fraboni's Italian Specialties & Delicatessen/Facebook

The best Italian sub in Wisconsin is found at Fraboni's Italian Specialties & Delicatessen in the charming lakeside city of Monona. This specialty deli has a lot of sandwiches to choose from, but the Classic #1 is what you'll daydream about. Made with Genoa salami, capicola, provolone cheese, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and a legendary sub sauce, Fraboni's is a must-visit.

frabonisdeli.com

(608) 222-6632

108 Owen Rd., Monona, WI 53716

Wyoming: Italian Sub, Creekside Market

A handheld Italian sub with thick layers of deli meats and cheese, topped with shredded lettuce Alex Edelstein/Google

Creekside Market serves up sandwiches that locals claim are the best in the area. And the Italian Sub is no exception. Stuffed with ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing, this sub is big enough to split between two people.

creeksidejacksonhole.com

(307) 733-7926

545 N. Cache St., Jackson, WY 83001

Methodology

Italian sub packed with cold cuts, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes Photo By Kathy Feeney/Getty Images

To find the best Italian sub in every state, according to reviews, we looked through thousands of online reviews and recommendations from Google and Yelp to see which sandwiches people couldn't stop raving about. Specifically, we focused on sandwiches with consistently high praise, as well as a high volume of diners backing up that praise. It was important to us that these Italian subs weren't just outliers — they were clear favorites by the majority of diners. 

Recommended