The 9 Best New Frozen Items At Aldi So Far In 2026
Aldi's best new products of 2026 run the gamut from warm-spiced horchata trail mix to herby chimichurri to Greek-style chickpeas. This stellar food selection doesn't even include all the home goods and outdoor swag you can buy from the chain store, so there are truly endless goodies to shop. We're turning our attention to the freezer aisle to narrow down the best new frozen Aldi items of the year that are either still available or hitting shelves soon.
Regulars of the grocery retailer likely already have a few Aldi frozen foods they never leave the store without (looking at you, Mama Cozzi's Deep Dish Pizza Singles). But before you load up on your usual purchases, hear us out: There are tons of chilled treats and heat-and-eat delights you probably haven't tried that are worth adding to your list. We're talking veggie-topped flatbread, collagen-spiked smoothie blends, and tongue-tingling kimbap. In addition to the following nine picks, keep an eye out at the store for Aldi Finds products, which are regularly rotated, quick-selling items that you'll want to snag before they're gone.
Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites
You can never have too many lightning-fast breakfasts on hand for busy mornings. And if you have kids to feed in the a.m., you'll need something they'll actually eat without making too much of a fuss. Enter these heat-and-serve nuggets, which contain 7 grams of protein per serving and only need a brief stint in the microwave to warm up.
For $6.29, you'll get 30 pieces of these Breakfast Best Mini Sausage & Pancake Bites to savor all week long. Pair them with ketchup, syrup, or both.
Specially Selected Wood Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread
Need a fancy-ish appetizer for your alfresco date night that won't break the bank? This $4.39 Specially Selected Wood Fired Roasted Vegetables Flatbread fits the bill.
The crust features a rustic, slightly charred appearance, and on top, you'll find melty mozzarella, asiago, and pecorino cheeses, as well as a slew of seasonal produce. Think grilled bell peppers, red onions, tomato, and a flurry of herbs, like oregano, basil, and parsley. If you're feeding a crowd, get a few — Facebook reviewers say this item is essentially single-serve.
Fusia Asian Inspirations Spicy Tuna Frozen Kimbap
Trader Joe's has been selling its take on Korean kimbap (aka seaweed rolls stuffed with seasoned rice, vegetables, and other fillings) for a while. Aldi is now getting in on the game with this flavorful frozen gem.
This Fusia Asian Inspirations Spicy Tuna Frozen Kimbap stars a spicy tuna filling flavored with gochujang, a Korean fermented chili paste. The seafood is wrapped in tender white rice and dried seaweed for good measure. Eight pieces will only cost you $3.49.
The Grill Master Collection
Aldi has revived this fan-favorite seasonal release as of June 3, just in time for Father's Day. The boxed Grill Master Collection contains enough meat to sustain a proper cookout.
For starters, it has two ribeye steaks, two New York strip steaks, and two bacon-wrapped top sirloins. You'll also find eight beef burgers, as well as two boneless pork chops and two skinless chicken breasts for folks who don't eat red meat. Some locations are already sold out of the $64.99 variety pack, so you may want to call ahead to see if it's in stock at your store before making the trip.
Cattlemen's Ranch Texas BBQ Burger Patties
If your family enjoys a good handheld, consider these pre-seasoned Cattlemen's Ranch Texas Barbeque Beef Patties that are teeming with gooey cheddar cheese, savory onions, and smoky roasted poblanos. The meat is infused with additional smoke flavor, so you'll get that grill-kissed taste even if you cook the burgers indoors.
The six-pack will cost you $9.99, but each burger weighs ⅓ pound, so they're more filling than many competitors. Might we suggest topping them with coleslaw and barbecue sauce?
Aldi Pineapple & Mango Collagen Smoothie Blend
Launching on June 10 is this $6.99 freezer find that cuts out all the prep work of making a morning bevvie. Each serving of this ready-to-blend Pineapple & Mango Smoothie mix is accompanied by 5 grams of collagen, which can potentially improve your skin's hydration and appearance.
Instead of splurging on a pricy collagen supplement to add to your drink, this fruit concoction already contains it. There's also a strawberry, banana, and mango blend coming to stores, in case that flavor combo is more your style.
Bremer Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef with White Rice
Korean BBQ is having a major moment in the U.S., and folks' love for its sweet, savory, umami-rich notes only continues to grow. That's why Aldi's new Korean BBQ-Inspired Beef with White Rice, which hits stores on June 10, feels so timely.
While it's likely not the most authentic, the mix of rice, saucy beef, zucchini, onions, carrots, and peppers will still hit the spot, and you won't have to grill any of it yourself like you would at a KBBQ joint. This dish costs $5.99 and can feed two to three people.
Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups
Your inner child is begging you to buy this June 10 Aldi release. Think of these Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups as a cross between pizza rolls and taquitos, since tortillas stand in for the usual bready dough.
They're filled with tomato sauce, pepperoni, and three types of cheese (mozzarella, Monterey Jack, and Parmesan), then rolled, fried, and frozen to be reheated by nostalgic customers. In case you need more convincing, the six-serving box costs $4.99, and each serving delivers 7 grams of protein.
Aldi All American Cheesecake
Aldi's $12.99 All American Cheesecake masterpiece will give you a taste of three different sweets in one. The base is a creamy, rich, New York-style dessert. Alternating slices are crowned with a layer of either raspberry or blueberry topping for a flag-inspired effect that's worth photographing.
Pro tip: Buy this patriotic cheesecake when it launches on June 10 and keep it in the freezer until the Fourth of July. It's just celebratory enough without being kitschy, and you'll have one less thing to prepare ahead of the big cookout.