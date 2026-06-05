The 9 Best New Frozen Items At Aldi So Far In 2026

Aldi's best new products of 2026 run the gamut from warm-spiced horchata trail mix to herby chimichurri to Greek-style chickpeas. This stellar food selection doesn't even include all the home goods and outdoor swag you can buy from the chain store, so there are truly endless goodies to shop. We're turning our attention to the freezer aisle to narrow down the best new frozen Aldi items of the year that are either still available or hitting shelves soon.

Regulars of the grocery retailer likely already have a few Aldi frozen foods they never leave the store without (looking at you, Mama Cozzi's Deep Dish Pizza Singles). But before you load up on your usual purchases, hear us out: There are tons of chilled treats and heat-and-eat delights you probably haven't tried that are worth adding to your list. We're talking veggie-topped flatbread, collagen-spiked smoothie blends, and tongue-tingling kimbap. In addition to the following nine picks, keep an eye out at the store for Aldi Finds products, which are regularly rotated, quick-selling items that you'll want to snag before they're gone.