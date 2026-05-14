The Aldi Frozen Food Items I Never Leave Without
One of the best things about Aldi is the chance to find new foods on the cheap. Many tasty discoveries have been made in its charcuterie section, and the discount grocer carries a surprising selection of gourmet-adjacent eats. While I may seem like a mature individual with a refined palate, rest assured there are two food wolves inside me: gourmand and hangry toddler. That's why I appreciate Aldi's frozen food selection, as it stocks the type of snacks that fueled my childhood.
That's not to say the store doesn't offer more adult-oriented frozen foods, like plant-based meals and pasta dishes. It's just the items featured here frequently make its way into my cart (and belly) each time I step foot in the store. I've included hearty appetizers, breakfast essentials, single-serving pizzas, and crunchy breaded shrimp. While pretty satisfying on its own, these options also pair well with condiments and other fixings, which makes them endlessly adaptable. If you're new to Aldi, be sure to observe proper checkout etiquette and don't forget to scan the fun Aldi Finds section.
Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp
I try to have a box of Fremont Fish Market Jumbo Coconut Breaded Butterfly Shrimp in my freezer at all times for seafood related emergencies. They have a nicely balanced coconut flavor, and the orange marmalade sauce (think sweet and sour) is as close to restaurant worthy as you can get. Aldi coconut shrimp works great as an appetizer or a side, but I also add them to salads.
The box proclaims these shrimp "oven-crunchy," and the texture is pretty perfect when cooking them conventionally. But on Reddit, an Aldi shopper recommended, "Cook in the air fryer for optimal yumminess. 380 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 4 minutes, turn and cook 4 more." While the orange marmalade sauce doesn't miss, Thai chili sauce is another option if you like a little heat. Chili sauce can also be combined with mayo and lime for a richer condiment. If you're pining for chain restaurant deliciousness in particular, here's a copycat Red Lobster dipping sauce for your coconut shrimp.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza Singles
When life gets hard, I often find myself standing in the soothing freezer aisle of Aldi in search of the perfect pizza. Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza Singles is the obvious winner in many instances, as deep-dish crust is a personal weakness of mine. I also enjoy the snacky nature of these pies, as a single pizza is the perfect hit of greasy, cheesy goodness. Aldi Deep Dish Singles are plenty tasty on its own, but you can upgrade frozen pizza with canned ingredients, like minced garlic, black olives, or anchovies.
Mama Cozzi's is a beloved Aldi brand when it comes to pizzas and appetizers. Along with frozen options, Mama Cozzi's also has take-and-bake pies in varieties like supreme, five cheese, and pepperoni. While Aldi has updated its private label branding, recognized brands like Clancy's and Specially Selected retained its original names. The fate of the Mama Cozzi's banner isn't totally clear, though a shopper on Facebook noted its Texas toast varieties appeared to change its brand name to Bremer. So, be on the lookout.
Season's Choice Hash Browns Patties
A good, solid breakfast is life-affirming, whether you're ordering from a greasy spoon diner or making it at home. While I don't do a daily breakfast in my household, weekends are for feasting and Season's Choice Hash Browns Patties are an essential part of a satisfying meal. With 20 patties per pack, you can easily serve the whole breakfast crew. That's not to mention the quality of these hash browns, as they're delightfully crispy, salty, and potato-y.
Fans of McDonald's breakfast menu, take note: Aldi hashbrowns are a nice dupe for the chain's spuds, at least according to Mike Haracz, former corporate chef for the restaurant. In addition to serving them alongside eggs, bacon, sausage, and toast, they can be used as a topping on breakfast sandwiches or even take the place of the bread. Frozen hash browns can also be used in lots of other dishes. They feature in a variety of casserole recipes, as well as quiches and skillet meals. They can be added to soup as a thickening agent or incorporated into fritters.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Toasted Beef Ravioli
Appetizers are quite possibly my favorite category of frozen food. They're tasty, easy to make, and save you from the crowds and high prices of casual dining establishments. While mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, and taquitos never fail to satisfy, sometimes you want something a little different. More sophisticated, even. In this case, I turn to Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Toasted Beef Ravioli.
A near-perfect snack, Aldi toasted ravioli features a nicely balanced flavor in the seasoned beef filling, while the breaded, toasted exterior offers a wonderful crunch. Though they bake up quite well in the oven, these raviolis are also air fryer-friendly if you're after an extra-crispy texture. As for accompaniments, marinara sauce is a solid choice. For something cheesier and creamier, try alfredo sauce. And while I've never actually experimented with the combo myself, a sprinkling of hot honey over the toasted ravioli might be worth considering.