The Aldi Frozen Food Items I Never Leave Without

One of the best things about Aldi is the chance to find new foods on the cheap. Many tasty discoveries have been made in its charcuterie section, and the discount grocer carries a surprising selection of gourmet-adjacent eats. While I may seem like a mature individual with a refined palate, rest assured there are two food wolves inside me: gourmand and hangry toddler. That's why I appreciate Aldi's frozen food selection, as it stocks the type of snacks that fueled my childhood.

That's not to say the store doesn't offer more adult-oriented frozen foods, like plant-based meals and pasta dishes. It's just the items featured here frequently make its way into my cart (and belly) each time I step foot in the store. I've included hearty appetizers, breakfast essentials, single-serving pizzas, and crunchy breaded shrimp. While pretty satisfying on its own, these options also pair well with condiments and other fixings, which makes them endlessly adaptable. If you're new to Aldi, be sure to observe proper checkout etiquette and don't forget to scan the fun Aldi Finds section.