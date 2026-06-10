The US State That Grows The Most Tomatoes (It's Not Even Close)

Tomatoes pop up in so many different places in the typical American diet. From sauces and condiments like ketchup and homemade marinara to sandwich toppings to juicy, flavorful salad fillings, the average American ate about 20 pounds of them in 2023 (per Agricultural Marketing Resource Center) — that's roughly 60 medium-sized tomatoes per person per year. However, few take the time to consider where all of those tomatoes actually come from. Although many U.S. states grow the fruit, one stands far, far above the rest: California.

According to the California Tomato Growers Association, the 2025 season produced 10.2 million tons of tomatoes for processing (which accounts for 95% of California's production), equivalent to 20.4 billion pounds, a gargantuan harvest that dwarfs all other states. In contrast, second-place Florida (which grows mostly fresh tomatoes versus processed) grows a still massive, but comparatively small, 8.64 million pounds, as of 2025 per the USDA.

Even within California, tomato growing is fairly concentrated, with 66% grown in the top five counties, primarily Yolo, Kings, San Joaquin, Merced, and Fresno counties in the north-central part of the state (as of 2024 per the USDA). These excel even beyond other California locales in providing the conditions under which tomatoes thrive: Warm but not overly hot temperatures and productive sandy or loamy soil. It also avoids the heavy rainy conditions that can cause a variety of growth issues in some wetter climates.