In Lebanese Arabic, toum is the word for garlic, and garlic is indeed the key ingredient. The list of supporting ingredients is short: garlic, oil, water, salt, and lemon. Much like egg yolks in mayonnaise, garlic is used as an emulsifier to join the oil and water. When made right (by slowly adding the neutral oil into the blended garlic), the result is creamy and airy, with a strong garlic presence. You will smell like garlic after eating it, but people who constantly smell like garlic are living life right.

Zankou Chicken's version of the garlic sauce is just as simple, but the recipe is a secret. Whatever happens to it behind closed doors takes Zankou's toum beyond the one I buy at the grocery store. Zankou makes the paste fresh every day, so it is lighter and fluffier than anything sitting in the refrigerated section at the grocery store.

The recipe for the chain's toum is passed down from the founders' days in Beirut. The restaurant buys fresh, high-quality garlic directly from Christopher Ranch in Gilroy, California, which calls itself the "Garlic Capital of the World." Zankou's toum tastes so fresh, it's hard not to wonder if that's what really sets it apart. As I've continued to explore the city, Zankou isn't the only spot I go to for toum . Some of my favorite Armenian restaurants in Glendale, near where I live, also have great garlic paste.