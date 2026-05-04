Where To Eat Armenian Food In Glendale, CA, According To A Local

Los Angeles County contains multitudes. Koreatown, Thai Town, Sawtelle Japantown, the San Gabriel Valley, and Boyle Heights are all well-known destinations for food that reflect the communities that built them. Glendale, however, is consistently overlooked, despite having some of the best Armenian food in the country. Some of my favorites include Zhengyalov Hatz, Mini Kabob, and Khinkali House.

Los Angeles County is home to the largest Armenian population outside Armenia itself. At the center is the city of Glendale with a population that's around 35% Armenian (via ZipAtlas). Bordered by Georgia, Iran, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, Armenia shares culinary influences with all of them — including Georgia's khachapuri. Some of its other signature dishes include a variety of meat skewers grilled over charcoal, a pizza-like flatbread with seasoned ground meat called lahmajun, and an open dumpling called manti.

I live right on the border of Glendale and frequently head into the city to explore its restaurants. I'm not Armenian myself — I just love trying new food. Below are three spots I enjoy that have introduced me to this delicious cuisine. Make sure you follow up your meal with a stop at Glendale Tap, one of my favorite places to get a beer in the Los Angeles area.