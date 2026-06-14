Why Do Rings Appear Inside Slow Cookers?

Slow cooker recipes make life easier on busy weeknights when you don't feel like babysitting the stove. They also help when you're feeding a crowd or hosting a get-together. After using the appliance for a while, you may notice a stubborn white ring appear on the inside of the slow cooker. Before you relentlessly start scrubbing (or worse, throw it away), hear us out: The rings are natural, harmless, and easy to clean.

For the record, we don't mean the ring of food residue left by your famous slow cooker mashed potatoes. We're talking about a white, chalky ring that remains on the inside of the appliance, even after a thorough wash. The stain is the result of mineral deposits, called limescale, which are caused by the evaporation of hard water (or tap water containing minerals, like calcium and magnesium). The solid ring of minerals stay behind once the water is gone, so what you're seeing is essentially a buildup of calcium carbonate.

While limescale won't be as detrimental to your slow cooker as it is for pipes and home fixtures that come into contact with hard water, it can still do damage. Besides looking unappetizing, the ring will also become thicker and harder to clean, trapping odors, compromising the slow cooker's nonstick capabilities (if it's indeed nonstick), and eventually causing uneven or slowed heating. Luckily, removing it is simple.