What Is The Mango Capital Of The World?

Mangoes can be a serious point of pride. If you ask people from India, Mexico, Pakistan, or the Philippines which nation grows the best of these intensely sugary fruits, odds are each would name their homeland. Determining which country is the mango capital of the world requires more objective data. Depending on how you look at it, the numbers tell us it could be India or Cambodia.

India would take the title if we went by sheer production capacity. According to data from World Population Review (WPR), the home of mango chutney produced more than 26 million metric tons of mangoes, mangosteens, and guavas in 2023. While the site doesn't provide data on mangoes alone — global tracking standards lump these three fruits together — it still gives us a good idea of how many mangoes each country may be growing. Interestingly enough, India only exports 1% of its mangoes despite these massive production numbers.

If we gauge the mango capital of the world by how much fruit gets to the rest of the globe, Cambodia comes out on top. Data reported by the World Integrated Trade Solution reveals that Cambodia exported the largest quantity of mangoes, guavas, and mangosteens among all countries in 2024, at nearly 530,000 metric tons. While export numbers for mangoes alone aren't available, Cambodia's Ministry of Commerce did report that the country shipped 245,000 metric tons of mangoes in the first ten months of 2025 (via Bernama), so it's safe to assume annual estimates are close to this figure or higher.