The Most Hated Item At Popular Fast Food Chains, According To Customers

Some menu items have gone down in fast food history for their deliciousness. Take the innovative Taco Bell classic the Crunchwrap Supreme, which has captivated taste buds since the 2000s. Then there's the Big Mac, which has practically risen to icon status since its '60s debut. Both menu items are simple yet inventive in their own ways, which are big reasons why they enjoy popularity to this day. But not every menu item is so lucky.

You know what we're talking about: Every restaurant has a menu item that makes you do a double take and ask, "What genius decided to put this on the menu?" Whichever dish you're thinking about right now could very well be on this list of the most hated items at popular fast food chains.

Now, taste is subjective, and we all judge food by different parameters. For this list, we looked at customer reviews from Reddit, TikTok, and professional reviewers to see which fast food items are consistently hated on. Some are polarizing, others are universally despised, and at least one menu item was subject to a high-profile lab test of tuna. Most of these items have one thing in common: despite their troubles, they're still available for you to try for yourself.