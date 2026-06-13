Take The Guesswork Out Of Pork Tenderloin By Using The 7-6-5 Method

Never cooked pork tenderloin? FYI, it's a long, boneless cut of meat from the muscle of a pig's backbone. It's lean and famously tender, turning melt-in-your-mouth soft when cooked properly. It's also one of the best pork cuts to grill. To eliminate the guesswork, turn to the 7-6-5 method.

Each number refers to how long each side of the tenderloin cooks on a gas grill. The first side cooks for seven minutes, the second side for six, then the entire cut for five minutes with the heat off. Start by preheating the grill for 10 minutes before beginning to ensure the pork doesn't overcook or stick. The grill should also remain closed for the entire cook, besides opening it to turn the pork. Finally, let the meat rest for at least seven minutes before slicing. The results will be golden and crisp on the outside with a delectably moist interior.

Depending on the recipe, you may have additional steps. For instance, you can marinate the tenderloin before cooking or brush it with a glaze or sauce every time you turn it. You could even baste it with beer or apple juice for extra moisture and flavor. No matter what, the 7-6-5 method should ensure it cooks through without burning or drying out. That said, check the pork's internal temperature so it's fully cooked; it should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit before being removed from the heat to rest (via USDA).