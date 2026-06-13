Take The Guesswork Out Of Pork Tenderloin By Using The 7-6-5 Method
Never cooked pork tenderloin? FYI, it's a long, boneless cut of meat from the muscle of a pig's backbone. It's lean and famously tender, turning melt-in-your-mouth soft when cooked properly. It's also one of the best pork cuts to grill. To eliminate the guesswork, turn to the 7-6-5 method.
Each number refers to how long each side of the tenderloin cooks on a gas grill. The first side cooks for seven minutes, the second side for six, then the entire cut for five minutes with the heat off. Start by preheating the grill for 10 minutes before beginning to ensure the pork doesn't overcook or stick. The grill should also remain closed for the entire cook, besides opening it to turn the pork. Finally, let the meat rest for at least seven minutes before slicing. The results will be golden and crisp on the outside with a delectably moist interior.
Depending on the recipe, you may have additional steps. For instance, you can marinate the tenderloin before cooking or brush it with a glaze or sauce every time you turn it. You could even baste it with beer or apple juice for extra moisture and flavor. No matter what, the 7-6-5 method should ensure it cooks through without burning or drying out. That said, check the pork's internal temperature so it's fully cooked; it should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit before being removed from the heat to rest (via USDA).
Grilled pork tenderloin requires minimal tools and ingredients
The 7-6-5 method for preparing pork tenderloin doesn't require many supplies. Of course, you need a gas grill, which allows for quick high-heat cooking. It uses direct and indirect heat, so you can achieve both the sear of a flame-kissed steak and tenderness of a roast. You'll need tongs to easily turn the pork, plus whatever seasonings or marinade you want. But most importantly, you need the meat.
Pork tenderloin should be reddish pink in color with some fatty marbling. Avoid buying those that are pale or have dark spots on the fat. Store it for three to five days in the fridge or up to a year in the freezer for the tastiest results. You can find pork tenderloin at just about any grocery store, but if you're feeling fancy, you can splurge on a higher-end cut from reputable butchers, like D'Artagnan, Lobel's, or Snake River Farms. For instance, there's tender, deeply marbled Berkshire (aka Kurobuta) pork tenderloin from pasture-raised hogs, made without any hormones or antibiotics.
Ready to give the method a whirl? This marinated grilled pork tenderloin recipe is a great place to start. Skip the butterflying step in favor of keeping the tenderloin whole, then cook it according to the 7-6-5 procedure. This recipe for Cuban sliders with quick mojo pork tenderloin is another flavorful method. Simply grill it instead to save a ton of time.