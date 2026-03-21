Take A Shortcut With These Cuban Sliders With Our Quick Mojo Pork

Mojo pork is typically one of those "big effort, big reward" type recipes, requiring a hefty amount of time not only to marinate the pork but also to slow-roast it to tender perfection. The results speak for themselves, though, with that citrusy marinade and garlic-forward seasoning shining bright in the final dish. If you want all of that mojo pork goodness but aren't necessarily in it for the long haul, then this Cuban sliders recipe (with a quick mojo pork tenderloin) is just the satisfying solution.

Recipe developer Patterson Watkins sings high praise of the separate elements of these sliders, which all come together to make for one undeniably tasty bite (and a fun take on the classic Cuban sandwich). She first highlights the all-in-one seasoning blend, which provides pops of garlic, onion, and pepper, all of which play well with the citrus in the marinade. "Those savory elements meld and infuse into the citrusy-pan drippings, which really bring out that mustardy flavor (balanced nicely with the sweet-tart OJ and those tasty seared pan remnant brown bits)," she says. Pile that flavorful pork onto sweet slider rolls along with Cuban sando staples like Swiss cheese, ham, pickles, and yellow mustard, and you've got a handheld that Watkins aptly describes as "deliciously dangerous."