What Lionel Messi Eats In A Day
Seeing the world's top athletes on an international stage is awe-inspiring, and Lionel Messi definitely qualifies as one of the best in his sport. The Argentinian-born Messi has played for teams on multiple continents, and was such a raw talent at a young age that his early foray into soccer included a move to Spain. Messi had been diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder, but FC Barcelona still saw such promise in him that the club financed his treatment — and he went on to be one of the team's biggest stars.
It's nice to think there must be some secret recipe for greatness, but if there is, Messi certainly isn't sharing. He's notoriously private, says little even in interviews, is unerringly polite — if only ever in response — and relentlessly elusive, preferring to let his actions on the field speak for themselves. When it comes to what he eats in a day to fuel his game-day heroics, there are still some fascinating things that can be pieced together — with help from the nutritionists who assist in designing and curating his meals.
Ismael Galancho revealed some of the details in 2025 (via AS). Developing Messi's meal plans relies heavily on biometric feedback and crafting a regimen that's carefully weighed and measured for optimal results. That's not to say there isn't a little bit of wiggle room, but what makes it to Messi's table is based on cutting-edge nutritional science. It wasn't always that way, though. Here are some of the foods Messi may eat in a day.
Messi is often seen drinking yerba mate
One of the things that Lionel Messi has been very open about is his love for yerba mate. He often posts photos of himself drinking it on his social media, and if you're wondering what drinking yerba mate is actually like, it starts with that fancy-looking cup — called a gourd — he's always using. It appears Messi favors high-quality artisan cups made by Bresciani Plateria Criolla, and he's also partnered with Stanley for a limited-edition yerba mate thermos.
Yerba mate is a natural coffee alternative that packs a major caffeine kick, and in a 2019 interview with Marca, Messi noted that his habits have changed over the years. He told the outlet, "I like a hot and bitter mate. I used to drink it sweet, but then I got used to the bitterness and I drink it like that." It's such an important part of his — and other players' — routine that it's a crucial part of what gets packed when teams travel, and Messi has been linked to specific brands: Canarias (from Uruguay) and Baldo (from Brazil).
It's a social experience that's often shared between teammates, and some players consider it such an integral part of soccer that it's impossible to imagine the sport without it. It's also been found to have several other benefits, including being high in antioxidants and linked to reducing fatigue, increasing energy, managing blood sugar, and even reducing cholesterol levels.
A diet overhaul in 2014 eliminated processed foods
In a rare 2018 interview, Lionel Messi spoke about his early years playing professional soccer and the unfortunate side effects of his diet at the time. Messi was straightforward about the fact that the then chocolate- and soda-heavy meals left him sick on the field. This seemingly changed in a big way in 2014, when Messi's nutritionist, Giuliano Poser, helped the soccer star change his diet. Poser told the press it had been clear that a reevaluation of Messi's eating habits was overdue, and that the athlete was all on board with it.
That began with limiting some foods, starting with pizza and other types of highly processed fare. Also on the no-go list were sugars and refined flours. Messi was also cautioned to minimize his meat intake. At the same time, Poser was very clear about one thing: He said (via the Independent), "[Sugar] is the worst thing for the muscles. The farther he stays away from sugars, the better."
The move was made with an eye toward longevity as well, with the nutritionist noting that the goal was not only to keep Messi training and competing at his highest level, but also to allow him to keep up the pace for years. At the time the switch began to garner media attention, the press was quick to point out that in the 102 games since Messi began working with Poser, he'd racked up a wildly impressive 98 goals.
A nutritionist's plan focused on healthy, whole foods
The foods that Lionel Messi avoids are, of course, only part of the picture. Although he has been characteristically quiet about the details of his everyday meal planning, his nutritionists have made their recommendations public. In 2015, nutritionist Giuliano Poser explained to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via AS), "He eliminated processed food and replaced it with meals rich in vitamins, grains, vegetables, fish, and olive oil ... The changes we made have allowed him to train with greater intensity."
That list of foods might sound a bit familiar, and that's because it's a major part of the Mediterranean diet. The idea is a focus on plant-based eating, swapping fish for red meat, skipping sugar, and may even involve wine with meals. The Mediterranean diet has been incredibly popular for several reasons, starting with scientific evidence that it may lower your risk of heart disease and some cancers. It's also been connected to promoting a healthy gut microbiome, maintaining blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and reducing inflammation.
Mealtime satisfaction and a diverse diet are key
We've all had those meals where we walk away still feeling hungry. Ismael Galancho, one of Lionel Messi's nutritionists, has spoken about his recommendations for avoiding those post-meal pangs and how the order in which you eat different foods impacts how you feel afterward. Messi and Galancho have been partnered up for at least a couple of years now, so it's safe to say the soccer star is taking his advice. In a 2025 interview with Surrey Live, Galancho shared that something as simple as using a heavier plate can make you feel more content with what you've eaten.
The idea is that you're basically making your brain happy with that heavier plate, which is a pretty neat concept. As far as how you eat, Galancho added, "The combination of foods directly influences satiety. For example, eating vegetables or protein before carbohydrates can reduce the blood glucose spike, for example, salad first, then meat or fish, then rice."
Galancho also got into the types of carbs that he recommends, especially for athletes. Different carbohydrates do different things to your body, and for peak athletic performance, Galancho mentioned cereal grains, beans, and tubers, particularly when paired with protein from a variety of sources, such as soy, chicken, fish, and eggs.
Pizza has been a favorite
When Lionel Messi's nutritionists revamped his meal plan back in 2015, it was noted that Messi was a huge fan of pizza. That was about the same time that the media got hold of the meals that FC Barcelona players requested to have available after game days, and Messi's request was a surprisingly straightforward cheese pizza.
It's safe to say that it's remained a favorite. In 2021, the Barça Cafe — at FC Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium — revealed a menu that included a ham and cheese pizza named after Messi. A salmon-and-potato dish also took the superstar's name. Messi wasn't the only player to inspire dishes, and it was noted that the menu was created with advice from the team's nutritionists.
There are a lot of controversial pizza toppings out there, and in a somewhat hilarious turn of events, Messi introduced many of his fans to a totally new one in 2023. That's when he posted a surprisingly controversial photo of a pizza from a Miami restaurant called Banchero. The Instagram post showed a pizza topped with nothing more than slices of whole tomatoes, onions, and some whole olives, and people were almost unanimously horrified. That, of course, led to crowds of fans descending on the restaurant, and presumably learning all about Argentinian-style pizza.
Messi's nutritionist has said that timing is important, too
It makes sense that meal planning is incredibly important for top-tier athletes, but it turns out that it's not only a matter of what someone eats, but when. Interestingly, one of the nutritionists working with Lionel Messi has effectively debunked the oft-repeated bit of so-called wisdom that says five meals a day is the way to go.
In a 2025 interview with La Formula podcast (via Surrey Live), Ismael Galancho noted that for the ordinary person, it's simply a matter of finding what works for you and your routine. That said, there's no need to try to fit five meals into a day if it seems impossible. On the flip side, he also recommends more than one to ensure you're getting all the nutrients you need. What does that mean for Messi? Galancho noted that athletes are likely to need more meals to get all that they need in a single day, but that varies based on factors like training schedules.
Galancho also got into some pretty interesting specifics in another interview, noting that before training sessions, he recommended sticking to low-fiber carbs like fruit and cereals. The timing of protein servings got a shout-out, too. The nutritionist described that the recommended daily protein intake should be spread out to maximize the body's ability to process it.
Messi undoubtedly includes some favorite dishes in the rotation
The truth is that many of us have our own unique quirks when it comes to food, and celebrities are no exception. Plenty of celebs have bizarre food habits, and you might expect that many opt for some seriously over-the-top stuff. Lionel Messi has been asked about his absolute favorite meals, and in an interview with Marca, he shared some surprising insights.
"I always said that [my favorite Spanish dish is] roast, milanesa, or pasta. The type of food that I like is something very simple." Milanesa, for those who might be wondering, is a piece of meat — usually beef — that's been pounded thin, breaded, and deep-fried. It's popular in Argentina, where it's often made with egg and parsley for a delightfully herbaceous finish.
Messi has at least indirectly name-dropped one other dish as a particular favorite. FC Barcelona published a recipe that the club called one of Messi's go-to dishes: roast chicken. Along with chicken thighs, the dish includes onions, carrots, potatoes, and leeks, all cooked together and seasoned with thyme, garlic, and salt. Simple and tasty!
Dessert is an occasional treat
Being a top athlete takes an incredible amount of work, training, and discipline, but how far does that extend to following a carefully curated meal plan? Interestingly, both Giuliano Poser and Ismael Galancho — two of Messi's nutritionists — have made it clear that one of the foods they recommend the soccer athlete stay away from is sugar. Messi, though, has said that it's not entirely out of the question that he'll enjoy a little something sweet for dessert.
In a 2019 interview with Marca, Messi named some of his favorite treats. "A little chocolate, dulce de leche, or ice cream," he said. "I like anything that is sweet. I try not to eat too much of it, but I like it." His love of chocolate certainly hasn't gone unnoticed. In 2015, Messi starred in a commercial for EA Sports and FIFA 15 in which his tears were — rather bizarrely — collected and transformed into chocolate. Then, in 2018, artists from the Altufyevo Confectionery in Moscow created a life-sized chocolate statue of Messi for his birthday, which has got to be one of the best birthday presents any chocolate-lover could ask for.