What Lionel Messi Eats In A Day

Seeing the world's top athletes on an international stage is awe-inspiring, and Lionel Messi definitely qualifies as one of the best in his sport. The Argentinian-born Messi has played for teams on multiple continents, and was such a raw talent at a young age that his early foray into soccer included a move to Spain. Messi had been diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder, but FC Barcelona still saw such promise in him that the club financed his treatment — and he went on to be one of the team's biggest stars.

It's nice to think there must be some secret recipe for greatness, but if there is, Messi certainly isn't sharing. He's notoriously private, says little even in interviews, is unerringly polite — if only ever in response — and relentlessly elusive, preferring to let his actions on the field speak for themselves. When it comes to what he eats in a day to fuel his game-day heroics, there are still some fascinating things that can be pieced together — with help from the nutritionists who assist in designing and curating his meals.

Ismael Galancho revealed some of the details in 2025 (via AS). Developing Messi's meal plans relies heavily on biometric feedback and crafting a regimen that's carefully weighed and measured for optimal results. That's not to say there isn't a little bit of wiggle room, but what makes it to Messi's table is based on cutting-edge nutritional science. It wasn't always that way, though. Here are some of the foods Messi may eat in a day.