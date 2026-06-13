3 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Culver's Custard

Since opening in Sauk City, Wisconsin (the oldest incorporated village in the Dairy State) in 1984, Culver's has grown a dedicated fan base for its signature ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard. Indeed, the burger chain is known for this high-quality frozen treat, especially its free kids' scoops (included with kids' meals), popular Flavors of the Day, and Concrete Mixers with seemingly endless taste combinations. If you're overwhelmed by all the options or are simply looking to upgrade your typical selection, tips like DIY-ing Culver's favorite Flavor of the Day, adding peanut butter to your Concrete Mixer, and recreating a Shamrock Shake at any time of year will help you get the tastiest Culver's frozen custard.

First, there are a few things you should know about Culver's custard. This treat is different from ice cream because it's made with egg yolks and churned with less air to give it that signature dense, creamy texture. Culver's custard, according to the restaurant's website, is made with around 10% butterfat and 1.4% pasteurized egg, following the federal regulation for this dessert.

Culver's makes its frozen custard in the restaurant, slow-churning small batches multiple times throughout the day to ensure that it's always fresh for customers. During this process, the custard is frozen extremely slowly to reduce the amount of air that's mixed in, creating a thick, velvety texture. Culver's also serves its frozen custard at a warmer temperature than regular ice cream, which enhances its flavor (the addition of the egg yolk prevents it from melting too fast).