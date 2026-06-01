This Burger Chain Is Also Known For Its High-Quality Frozen Custard

Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and exclusive root beer that a co-founder personally crafted. But its custard may be the most beloved menu category of all. The brand offers a nostalgic selection of creamy, dreamy frozen treats, and according to customers, the fast-food chain serves some of the highest-quality ice cream you can find.

The Midwestern gem calls on local family farms to provide its milk and other dairy products, like cheese curds, to guarantee fresh flavor and high quality. Culver's also keeps its custard recipes simple (the main ingredients are milk, cream, skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, and egg yolk) but does include additives. The custard is small batch churned on site daily as well.

Custard isn't typical ice cream or soft serve, though. For the uninitiated, the real difference between custard and ice cream is mainly that it contains more egg yolk. When brothers Archie and Elton Kohr first tinkered with their original custard recipe in 1920, eggs were added for silky consistency and to keep the custard cold for longer. The addition also made the custard higher in fat than regular ice cream, resulting in a denser, richer product. Today, Americans can't get enough, as evident by the prominent rise of custard culture.