This Burger Chain Is Also Known For Its High-Quality Frozen Custard
Culver's is famous for its ButterBurgers, Wisconsin cheese curds, and exclusive root beer that a co-founder personally crafted. But its custard may be the most beloved menu category of all. The brand offers a nostalgic selection of creamy, dreamy frozen treats, and according to customers, the fast-food chain serves some of the highest-quality ice cream you can find.
The Midwestern gem calls on local family farms to provide its milk and other dairy products, like cheese curds, to guarantee fresh flavor and high quality. Culver's also keeps its custard recipes simple (the main ingredients are milk, cream, skim milk, sugar, corn syrup, and egg yolk) but does include additives. The custard is small batch churned on site daily as well.
Custard isn't typical ice cream or soft serve, though. For the uninitiated, the real difference between custard and ice cream is mainly that it contains more egg yolk. When brothers Archie and Elton Kohr first tinkered with their original custard recipe in 1920, eggs were added for silky consistency and to keep the custard cold for longer. The addition also made the custard higher in fat than regular ice cream, resulting in a denser, richer product. Today, Americans can't get enough, as evident by the prominent rise of custard culture.
Endless ways to enjoy Culver's frozen custard
Vanilla and chocolate are the only Culver's frozen custard flavors available every day, but there are really more than 30, counting flavor-of-the-day varieties that regularly rotate, like mint chip, peach crisp, and espresso toffee bar. In addition to cups and hand-packed pints, you can try custard in a shake, malt, sundae, float, or Concrete Mixer, which combines custard and your choice of mix-ins. Options range from brownie pieces to hot caramel to raspberries.
Customers swear by the stuff. "Awesome house-brand root beer and creamy chocolate custard!" one TripAdvisor reviewer raved after a visit. "My wife ordered the mint custard and enjoyed every spoonful," alleged another. "[The frozen custard] is really fresh and good with no chemical or artificial taste to it. I've tried caramel and butterscotch on vanilla custard and loved both," said a customer. Additionally, fans mentioned you may even get a free sample of the Flavor of the Day upon visiting or that Culver's will pack you a fresh pint of whatever flavor you want if it isn't already in the cooler.
Once you decide, there are endless pairings for Culver's custard. First-timers should try a ButterBurger, be it the deluxe with American cheese and fixings or the savory mushroom and Swiss. Diners also recommend the sourdough melt and fish sandwich. The cheese curds are a must-try for newbies, and meat lovers should taste the chili cheddar fries. Poultry fans should consider the tenders, specifically the buffalo variety.