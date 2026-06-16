Take The Guesswork Out Of Brisket With The 4-2-10 Method

If you've tasted succulent smoked brisket before, you know it's a labor of love. It can easily take 12 hours or more to cook it, and that doesn't include the mandatory resting period that's also often several hours long. That said, brisket is one of the best cuts of meat to smoke and well worth the time and effort, if you're up for the task. Before you fire up your smoker and hope for the best, allow us to explain the 4-2-10 method, which takes the guesswork out of preparing fall-apart-tender brisket.

The rule simplifies a time-consuming task. Each number refers to hours: First, the brisket should be smoked unwrapped for four hours, then wrapped and smoked for another two hours, then rested for 10 hours in a cooler or warming oven. You should still check the internal temperature for doneness — the USDA says 145 degrees Fahrenheit is safe — but it's an essentially foolproof trick that's helpful for beginners.

The 16-hour process may seem excessive, but tough brisket needs low-and-slow cooking to soften. Each step of the 4-2-10 method has a specific purpose. The brisket starts uncovered to absorb maximum smoke flavor and build a seasoned exterior crust, also called bark. After the first four hours, it's wrapped in butcher paper or foil to reduce cooking time and retain as much moisture as possible. Finally, a long rest allows the juices to redistribute throughout the brisket, making for ridiculously tender results.