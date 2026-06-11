The Prime Rib Mistake An Expert Wishes Home Cooks Would Stop Making

The moment has arrived. The prime rib roast you have been tending to so carefully is rested and ready. You bring it to the table and slice it. With a sinking heart, you realize it is unevenly cooked, with various states of rare to medium doneness in the middle, and well-done ends. Could you have avoided this? Sam Hazen of Palladino's Steak & Seafood says yes. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, he notes, "The biggest mistake home cooks make is cooking the prime rib too quickly or at too high of a temperature." He goes on to say, "It is important to avoid this pitfall so everyone can get juicy, delicious pieces of prime rib cooked to the same warm pink center."

You may think the solution is to then lean heavily in the other direction and cook low and slow to ensure even juiciness. But when you do that, you lose the textural contrast of a crispy crust, which is integral to the enjoyment of prime rib. To get the best of both worlds, employ both low heat and high heat — low to cook the roast evenly and high to sear the outside to achieve that perfect crust.